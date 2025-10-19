Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Actor loses temper with fan at airport, video goes viral

A video of Akshay Kumar is going viral on social media. In it, he had arrived at Mumbai airport with his daughter, where fans surrounded him and started taking selfies. Then a fan did something that angered the actor, and the video of it went viral. Let's find out what the whole matter is.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar (Image: X)

Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and good behaviour with his fans. The actor also has a massive fan following. His fans are always eager to get a photo clicked with Akshay. Recently, his film ' Jolly LLB 3' was also released, which performed well at the box office. A video of Khiladi Kumar is going viral on social media, in which he is seen scolding a fan. People are reacting to the video.

Akshay Kumar's Video Goes Viral

The incident is such that when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara Bhatia arrived at Mumbai airport, many of his fans surrounded him for a photo. Akshay was calmly and simply posing for photos with everyone one by one. But then a fan placed his hand on his shoulder and came very close to him. At that moment, Akshay got angry, and the clip of his reaction is now going viral on social media. In fact, Akshay removed the person's hand from his shoulder and said, 'Hand down, don't put your hand.'

People Are Now Commenting on This Video

While one user said, 'Pride will remain here.' Another user wrote, 'We make them famous. And their films run because of us. If they show us attitude, how will it work?' Another user wrote, 'He is also becoming like Jaya Bachchan.'

One commented, 'I don't like his attitude.' While another wrote, 'Let actors live their lives, why do people get so familiar, why are you putting your hand on their shoulder?'

Meanwhile, some people are also saying that there is no need to come so close.

'Jolly LLB 3' Was Released Last Month

On the work front, last month Akshay and Arshad Warsi's 'Jolly LLB 3' was released. The audience greatly appreciated the courtroom drama featuring both actors in the film. The film's writer is Subhash Kapoor, who also directed it. Released after 8 years, 'Jolly LLB 3' is the third part of the 'Jolly LLB' franchise.

What are Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies?

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies include 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Haivaan', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. In the film 'Bhoot Bangla', Akshay Kumar will be seen with actors like Vamika Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey. The film is being directed by Priyadarshan and is a horror-comedy. It is worth noting that Akshay will be working with Priyadarshan after approximately 14 years.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 01:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Actor loses temper with fan at airport, video goes viral

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Greater Kalesh: 52-Minute Film Outperforms ‘War 2’ and ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ to Trend on OTT

छोटी duration,बड़ा धमाका, 52 मिनट की फिल्म ने 'वॉर 2' और 'सन ऑफ सरदार 2' जैसी बड़ी फिल्मों को छोड़ा पीछे, OTT पर बनी ट्रेंड
Bollywood

‘Thamma’ Stars Entertain Bigg Boss 19 Contestants with Diwali Dose

'थामा' की टॉलीवुड स्टार्स के साथ घरवालों किया एंटरटेन, Bigg Boss 19 के कंटेस्टेंट को मिला दिवाली डोज
TV News

Anupam Kher’s New Video Will Make You Laugh

Anupam Kher Funny Dance Video Viral
Entertainment

Actress Sonakshi Sinha becomes ‘Money Vampire’ with crown and terrifying look, creating a stir

प्रेग्नेंसी के खबरों के बीच एक्ट्रेस बनी 'धन पिशाचिनी', सिर पर मुकुट और विकराल रूप के साथ मचाई तहलका
Bollywood

Panchayat: An Award-Winning Series Showcasing the Simplicity and Charm of Village Life

गांव की मिट्टी की खुशबू और सीधे-सादी जिंदगी को दिखाने वाली इस सीरीज को मिल चुके हैं अभी तक 66 अवार्ड्स
OTT News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.