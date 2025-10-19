Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Actor loses temper with fan at airport, video goes viral

The incident is such that when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara Bhatia arrived at Mumbai airport, many of his fans surrounded him for a photo. Akshay was calmly and simply posing for photos with everyone one by one. But then a fan placed his hand on his shoulder and came very close to him. At that moment, Akshay got angry, and the clip of his reaction is now going viral on social media. In fact, Akshay removed the person's hand from his shoulder and said, 'Hand down, don't put your hand.'