Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Actor loses temper with fan at airport, video goes viral

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and good behaviour with his fans. The actor also has a massive fan following. His fans are always eager to get a photo clicked with Akshay. Recently, his film ' Jolly LLB 3' was also released, which performed well at the box office. A video of Khiladi Kumar is going viral on social media, in which he is seen scolding a fan. People are reacting to the video.
The incident is such that when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara Bhatia arrived at Mumbai airport, many of his fans surrounded him for a photo. Akshay was calmly and simply posing for photos with everyone one by one. But then a fan placed his hand on his shoulder and came very close to him. At that moment, Akshay got angry, and the clip of his reaction is now going viral on social media. In fact, Akshay removed the person's hand from his shoulder and said, 'Hand down, don't put your hand.'
While one user said, 'Pride will remain here.' Another user wrote, 'We make them famous. And their films run because of us. If they show us attitude, how will it work?' Another user wrote, 'He is also becoming like Jaya Bachchan.'
One commented, 'I don't like his attitude.' While another wrote, 'Let actors live their lives, why do people get so familiar, why are you putting your hand on their shoulder?'
Meanwhile, some people are also saying that there is no need to come so close.
On the work front, last month Akshay and Arshad Warsi's 'Jolly LLB 3' was released. The audience greatly appreciated the courtroom drama featuring both actors in the film. The film's writer is Subhash Kapoor, who also directed it. Released after 8 years, 'Jolly LLB 3' is the third part of the 'Jolly LLB' franchise.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies include 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Haivaan', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. In the film 'Bhoot Bangla', Akshay Kumar will be seen with actors like Vamika Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey. The film is being directed by Priyadarshan and is a horror-comedy. It is worth noting that Akshay will be working with Priyadarshan after approximately 14 years.
