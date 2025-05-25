Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Creates History

Cannes 2025: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has once again captured everyone’s attention. Alia Bhatt recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, marking her Cannes debut. Her first look went viral on social media. Now, Alia has donned a Gucci-designed saree. This saree is touted as Gucci’s first designer saree, making history with Alia Bhatt wearing it. It cannot be entirely called a saree; therefore, it is being described as Gucci’s first saree-inspired outfit. The outfit is embellished with crystals, and the Gucci logo is placed in several areas. Alia’s look was a perfect blend of traditional and Western styles.
Alia Bhatt Steals the Show at Cannes Film Festival
Several stars made their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, including Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt continues to cast her spell at Cannes, but her second-day outfit is the talk of the town. She wore a Gucci-designed outfit, which she carried with open hair and minimal jewellery to complement it. With light earrings and a necklace, Alia Bhatt’s outfit was the highlight more than her jewellery.
Alia Makes History at Cannes
Pictures of Alia Bhatt’s look from the 78th Cannes Film Festival went viral on Reddit, and fans shared their opinions. One follower wrote, “By the way, let me tell you that this is the first saree designed by Gucci. It’s truly a very important and big moment.” Another wrote, “I found Alia’s look quite amazing. Very amazing.” Another wrote, “Wow Alia, this is exactly what we wanted.”
Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Films
Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the film ‘Alpha’, which will be released this year. Besides this, she will also be seen playing the female lead role in ‘Love and War’.