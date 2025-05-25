Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Creates History

Alia Bhatt Steals the Show at Cannes Film Festival Several stars made their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, including Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt continues to cast her spell at Cannes, but her second-day outfit is the talk of the town. She wore a Gucci-designed outfit, which she carried with open hair and minimal jewellery to complement it. With light earrings and a necklace, Alia Bhatt’s outfit was the highlight more than her jewellery.

Alia Makes History at Cannes Pictures of Alia Bhatt's look from the 78th Cannes Film Festival went viral on Reddit, and fans shared their opinions. One follower wrote, "By the way, let me tell you that this is the first saree designed by Gucci. It's truly a very important and big moment." Another wrote, "I found Alia's look quite amazing. Very amazing." Another wrote, "Wow Alia, this is exactly what we wanted."