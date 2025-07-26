26 July 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

ALTT Balaji Banned: Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence

Following the ban, a statement was released from Ekta Kapoor's official Instagram handle. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor (Image Source: Patrika)

The Indian government banned 25 apps, including Ullu and ALTT Balaji, on Friday, 25 July, citing allegations of obscene content. ALTT Balaji was reportedly associated with Ekta Kapoor. Following the ban, a statement was released from Ekta Kapoor's official Instagram handle clarifying her lack of involvement with the app.

Ekta's Statement on ALTT Balaji App Ban

Following reports claiming ALTT Balaji was a subsidiary of a company owned by Ekta Kapoor, and speculation about the financial impact on her, Kapoor issued an official statement.

Ekta Clarifies Severed Ties with ALTT Balaji

In her statement, Ekta Kapoor addressed media reports regarding the ban on ALTT, asserting that neither she nor her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have any connection with the app. They terminated their relationship with ALTT in June 2021. The statement refutes any claims to the contrary and requests the media to report factually.

Ekta Kapoor Emphasises Compliance with Laws

The statement further clarifies that Balaji Telefilms, the production house founded by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in 1984, adheres to all laws and regulations. It denies any association with ALTT and refutes any claims suggesting otherwise. Balaji Telefilms is known for producing numerous popular television serials.

25 Apps Banned

The government's ban on 25 online platforms targeted apps that disseminate obscene content and undermine family values. The ban includes several apps, notably ULLU, ALTT, Navrasa, and Gulaab, deemed to be promoting harmful societal messages.

26 Jul 2025 10:15 am

English News / Entertainment / ALTT Balaji Banned: Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence
