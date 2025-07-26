ALTT Balaji Banned: Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence

The Indian government banned 25 apps, including Ullu and ALTT Balaji, on Friday, 25 July, citing allegations of obscene content. ALTT Balaji was reportedly associated with Ekta Kapoor. Following the ban, a statement was released from Ekta Kapoor's official Instagram handle clarifying her lack of involvement with the app.
Following reports claiming ALTT Balaji was a subsidiary of a company owned by Ekta Kapoor, and speculation about the financial impact on her, Kapoor issued an official statement.
In her statement, Ekta Kapoor addressed media reports regarding the ban on ALTT, asserting that neither she nor her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have any connection with the app. They terminated their relationship with ALTT in June 2021. The statement refutes any claims to the contrary and requests the media to report factually.
The statement further clarifies that Balaji Telefilms, the production house founded by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in 1984, adheres to all laws and regulations. It denies any association with ALTT and refutes any claims suggesting otherwise. Balaji Telefilms is known for producing numerous popular television serials.
The government's ban on 25 online platforms targeted apps that disseminate obscene content and undermine family values. The ban includes several apps, notably ULLU, ALTT, Navrasa, and Gulaab, deemed to be promoting harmful societal messages.