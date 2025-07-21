Amitabh Bachchan Slams Paparazzi for Overstepping Boundaries

Amitabh Bachchan: It's rare to see Amitabh Bachchan angry. While he may have earned the title of 'Angry Young Man' in films, in real life, he has always appeared calm and humble. However, sometimes patience wears thin. We're going to show you a video that's rapidly going viral on social media, in which Big B is seen getting angry at a photographer. This video has surprised both fans and photographers.
This incident occurred when Amitabh Bachchan was leaving his home, 'Jalsa', wearing a white kurta-pyjama and a shawl. A paparazzo began filming him. Upon seeing the camera, Amitabh Bachchan became annoyed and said, "Don't shoot the video, stop it, what is this way?". This video is going viral on social media.
After watching this video on 'Reddit', many fans are making humorous comments. One fan wrote, "He's right, don't shoot the video, otherwise Jaya ji will come and give you a piece of her mind!". Another wrote, "It's good he's warning them beforehand, otherwise, if Jaya ji were there… you understand." Amitabh Bachchan is known for his affection towards the media and fans. Every Sunday, he comes out to meet them and greets them humbly by nodding or joining his hands. However, this incident has sparked a debate about whether a line was crossed, with some believing Amitabh Bachchan has a right to his privacy.