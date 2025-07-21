Amitabh Bachchan Slams Paparazzi for Overstepping Boundaries

After watching this video on 'Reddit', many fans are making humorous comments. One fan wrote, "He's right, don't shoot the video, otherwise Jaya ji will come and give you a piece of her mind!". Another wrote, "It's good he's warning them beforehand, otherwise, if Jaya ji were there… you understand." Amitabh Bachchan is known for his affection towards the media and fans. Every Sunday, he comes out to meet them and greets them humbly by nodding or joining his hands. However, this incident has sparked a debate about whether a line was crossed, with some believing Amitabh Bachchan has a right to his privacy.