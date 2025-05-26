Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Rise to Fourth Largest Economy

Amitabh Bachchan Posts in Honour of the Nation Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on his Instagram and Twitter handles. He often posts in honour of the nation. This time was no different. Amitabh Bachchan began with “Jai Hind” and the Indian flag emoji. He further wrote, “India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. The United States, China, Germany, and now India. In the next 2.5 to 3 years, India will become the third-largest economy.”

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2025 Amitabh Bachchan's Remarks on India's GDP The megastar further mentioned the GDP of all the countries, writing, "The United States – with a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China – with a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany – with a GDP of $4.74 trillion, and India with a GDP of approximately $4 trillion."