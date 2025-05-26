Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Rise to Fourth Largest Economy

Amitabh Bachchan Posts in Honour of the Nation Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on his Instagram and Twitter handles. He often posts in honour of the nation. This time was no different. Amitabh Bachchan began with “Jai Hind” and the Indian flag emoji. He further wrote, “India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. The United States, China, Germany, and now India. In the next 2.5 to 3 years, India will become the third-largest economy.”
Amitabh Bachchan’s Remarks on India’s GDP The megastar further mentioned the GDP of all the countries, writing, “The United States – with a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China – with a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany – with a GDP of $4.74 trillion, and India with a GDP of approximately $4 trillion.”
Amitabh Bachchan Salutes the Indian Army and Agniveers Amitabh Bachchan made another post. He saluted the Indian Army and the Agniveers. He shared two pictures, a collage of Indian soldiers, one of which has “Agniveer” written on it. With this picture, Big B wrote in the caption, “Agniveer Zindabad. Jai Bharat Mata Ki. Jai Hind.” He also included the Indian flag emoji.