Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's 1981 Film That Released in 27 Theatres with All Shows Housefull

In the year 1981, four films starring Amitabh Bachchan were released, which broke records in terms of earnings. This film was released in 27 theatres across Mumbai with 28 shows, and all shows were housefull.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster film Yaarana

Image: @ashoksingh68

Amitabh Bachchan Film Yaarana: In 1981, a film titled 'Yaarana' was released, based on the story of two friends. This film set a benchmark for friendship. The film's superhit song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan...' continues to touch the hearts of friends even today. This song from the film is as popular on social media as the film was in 1981. Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan played the lead roles in this film.

The story of the film revolved around two friends named Kishan and Bishan. Both friends lived together in a village during their childhood, but as they grew up, Bishan left the village to study and moved to the city. He became a big businessman in the city. Despite years of separation, their friendship did not fade. Bishan brought his friend to the city to make him a big singer. Their story was so emotional and heartwarming that it would bring tears to one's eyes, regardless of the era.

Yaarana Released Simultaneously in 27 Cinemas in Bombay

An account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared some photos related to the film Yaarana, one of which read:

'Three weeks later, another excellent film was released in which Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a rustic boy, who was raised by his best friend, Amjad Khan. H.A. Nadiadwala's 'Yaarana' was released in cinemas on October 23, 1981. This was director Rakesh Kumar's fourth successful film with Amitabh. In the Bombay circuit alone, all 28 shows in 27 cinemas were 'Housefull', and that too in advance! In the second week, the film broke another record, achieving 100 percent occupancy in all 22 cinemas of Bombay! Therefore, it is no surprise that the film was declared a mega-hit.'

Yaarana Film Music Album

Speaking of the film's songs, 'Tere Jaisa Yaar', 'Bhole O Bhole', 'Bishan Chacha Kuch Gaao', 'Chhoo Kar Mere Mann Ko', and 'Saara Zamana' are still super-duper hits. The songs of the film were sung by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. They were penned by 'Anjaan' and the music was by 'Rakesh Roshan'.

Film's Star Cast

Let us tell you that apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan, the film also featured actors like Tanuja, Neetu Singh, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, Jeevan, Lalita Pawar, and Aruna Irani. This film, adorned with legendary actors, is now 44 years old.

Three Other Amitabh Bachchan Films Released in the Same Year

According to The Indian Express, three more films starring Amitabh Bachchan were released in 1981. Their names are 'Laawaris', 'Naseeb', and 'Kalia'. Including 'Yaarana', all four films created a stir at the box office. These films were the highest-grossing films of that year.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

amitabh bachchan

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 04:21 pm

English News / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan's 1981 Film That Released in 27 Theatres with All Shows Housefull

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Tannishtha Chatterjee's Illness Uncovers the Truth About This 'Hidden' Cancer, Know Symptoms and Treatment

तनिष्ठा चटर्जी की बीमारी ने खोली इस 'छुपे हुए' कैंसर की सच्चाई, जानें लक्षण और इलाज
Bollywood

Mahhi Vij Shares Vlog Amid Divorce Rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij Video share on Jay Bhanushali Divorce
TV News

Dharmendra Hospitalised in ICU After Complaining of Breathlessness, Condition Stable

Veteran Actor Dharmendra In ICU
Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted at Lilavati Hospital

Shilpa Shetty Mother Sunanda Hospitalized
Bollywood

Gauri Khan's Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage: Lamb Chops at ₹3700, Momos at ₹1500, and Veg Rolls Leave Diners Stunned

Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii mumbai
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.