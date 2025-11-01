Amitabh Bachchan's 1981 Film That Released in 27 Theatres with All Shows Housefull

Image: @ashoksingh68
Amitabh Bachchan Film Yaarana: In 1981, a film titled 'Yaarana' was released, based on the story of two friends. This film set a benchmark for friendship. The film's superhit song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan...' continues to touch the hearts of friends even today. This song from the film is as popular on social media as the film was in 1981. Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan played the lead roles in this film.
The story of the film revolved around two friends named Kishan and Bishan. Both friends lived together in a village during their childhood, but as they grew up, Bishan left the village to study and moved to the city. He became a big businessman in the city. Despite years of separation, their friendship did not fade. Bishan brought his friend to the city to make him a big singer. Their story was so emotional and heartwarming that it would bring tears to one's eyes, regardless of the era.
An account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared some photos related to the film Yaarana, one of which read:
'Three weeks later, another excellent film was released in which Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a rustic boy, who was raised by his best friend, Amjad Khan. H.A. Nadiadwala's 'Yaarana' was released in cinemas on October 23, 1981. This was director Rakesh Kumar's fourth successful film with Amitabh. In the Bombay circuit alone, all 28 shows in 27 cinemas were 'Housefull', and that too in advance! In the second week, the film broke another record, achieving 100 percent occupancy in all 22 cinemas of Bombay! Therefore, it is no surprise that the film was declared a mega-hit.'
Speaking of the film's songs, 'Tere Jaisa Yaar', 'Bhole O Bhole', 'Bishan Chacha Kuch Gaao', 'Chhoo Kar Mere Mann Ko', and 'Saara Zamana' are still super-duper hits. The songs of the film were sung by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. They were penned by 'Anjaan' and the music was by 'Rakesh Roshan'.
Let us tell you that apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan, the film also featured actors like Tanuja, Neetu Singh, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, Jeevan, Lalita Pawar, and Aruna Irani. This film, adorned with legendary actors, is now 44 years old.
According to The Indian Express, three more films starring Amitabh Bachchan were released in 1981. Their names are 'Laawaris', 'Naseeb', and 'Kalia'. Including 'Yaarana', all four films created a stir at the box office. These films were the highest-grossing films of that year.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending