Amitabh Bachchan's 1981 Film That Released in 27 Theatres with All Shows Housefull

The story of the film revolved around two friends named Kishan and Bishan. Both friends lived together in a village during their childhood, but as they grew up, Bishan left the village to study and moved to the city. He became a big businessman in the city. Despite years of separation, their friendship did not fade. Bishan brought his friend to the city to make him a big singer. Their story was so emotional and heartwarming that it would bring tears to one's eyes, regardless of the era.