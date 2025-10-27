Amitabh Bachchan's First Role: Not 'Saat Hindustani', This Was His Debut Character

Big B (Image: @SrBachchan)
Amitabh Bachchan: After delivering 7 consecutive flop films, Amitabh Bachchan gained recognition with his 'Angry Young Man' image. He played serious roles in many films and, with his powerful voice and tremendous acting, became the 'Shahenshah of the Millennium'. However, today we are not discussing Big B's hit or superhit films. We will talk about a secret related to Amitabh Bachchan, which he himself revealed on the Diwali Special episode of the 17th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is worth noting that on this occasion, two legendary figures of stand-up comedy, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, graced the show and filled it with laughter!
In this episode, while Sunil made everyone laugh with his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan, Big B revealed for the first time that his first role was that of a 'chick'. Let's find out the whole story.
The episode began with the mimicry of comedian and actor Sunil Grover.
Sunil Grover started the show with his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan and the poem 'Main aur meri tanhai…' (I and my loneliness…). 'Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karte hain… ki kaash zindagi KBC ki tarah hoti… hum kabhi lauki, taroai khaakar na sote kyunki sabziyon ke bhi chaar-chaar option hote….' (I and my loneliness often talk… that if only life were like KBC… we wouldn't have to sleep after eating bottle gourd, ridge gourd because even vegetables would have four options….). Besides this, he also played KBC with Amitabh Bachchan.
In the show, Krushna and Sunil shared many things related to their careers and lives. Listening to them, Amitabh Bachchan also shared something that he had never revealed before. His film career had already begun before films, which we have now come to know about.
Amitabh Bachchan has played many kinds of roles in his career, but his first role is surprising. Big B himself revealed this during the show: "When I was in kindergarten, my very first role was that of a chick, and I was flapping." While saying this and laughing, he added, "And I am still flapping today."
Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had shared how he used to go outside Jalsa to see Amitabh Bachchan. He said that when he was young, he would go to Juhu on Sundays and stand in front of Jalsa to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan. One day, his driver saw him and said, "Tell Mama, I'll arrange a meeting." Then Krushna went with Govinda and met him.
At that time, Sunil Grover also shared an anecdote, saying, "Nawazuddin and I worked with you in 'Family: Ties of Blood'. You would often come out and not even look at us and leave. We used to wonder if we were Mr. India, invisible." After this, Big B patted Sunil Grover on the back.
It is worth noting that Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati has completed 25 years and the show continues to touch the pinnacle of success.
