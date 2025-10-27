Amitabh Bachchan's First Role: Not 'Saat Hindustani', This Was His Debut Character

Amitabh Bachchan: After delivering 7 consecutive flop films, Amitabh Bachchan gained recognition with his 'Angry Young Man' image. He played serious roles in many films and, with his powerful voice and tremendous acting, became the 'Shahenshah of the Millennium'. However, today we are not discussing Big B's hit or superhit films. We will talk about a secret related to Amitabh Bachchan, which he himself revealed on the Diwali Special episode of the 17th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is worth noting that on this occasion, two legendary figures of stand-up comedy, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, graced the show and filled it with laughter!