Aneet Padda to star in OTT series ‘Nyaya’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aneet Padda: Aneet Padda, who won hearts with her stellar performance in the film Saiyaara, will now be seen in a new web series, Nyaya. She will be joined by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role. The series is being directed by Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.
‘Nyaya’ is a drama-thriller series in which Fatima will be seen as a fearless and intelligent police officer. This is the first time she is portraying a police officer on screen. On the other hand, Aneet is playing the role of a 17-year-old girl who struggles for justice after being sexually assaulted by an influential leader. The story depicts how the young woman fights for justice while battling social pressure and the complexities of the law. A lawyer, played by Arjun Mathur, assists her on this journey.
Interestingly, Aneet Padda completed filming for this series before her film Saiyaara. Fatima Sana Shaikh has previously garnered praise from audiences for her excellent performances in films like ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ and ‘Metro In Dino’. ‘Nyaya’ is slated for release soon on an OTT platform.