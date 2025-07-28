Aneet Padda to star in OTT series ‘Nyaya’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh

‘Nyaya’ is a drama-thriller series in which Fatima will be seen as a fearless and intelligent police officer. This is the first time she is portraying a police officer on screen. On the other hand, Aneet is playing the role of a 17-year-old girl who struggles for justice after being sexually assaulted by an influential leader. The story depicts how the young woman fights for justice while battling social pressure and the complexities of the law. A lawyer, played by Arjun Mathur, assists her on this journey.