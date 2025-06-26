Ankita Lokhande Announces Pregnancy on Reality Show

Ankita Lokhande Announces Pregnancy In the promo for Laughter Chef Season 2, Ankita says she has a special ingredient. Krushna then grabs it from her hand and runs away. Ankita chases him, but stops, exhausted, and then says, “I’m pregnant. That’s why I can’t run.” Krushna then asks, “Really?? We’re having a little one at our house today!” Karan then comes running and asks, “Are you pregnant?”, and Ankita starts to blush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv) Ankita Lokhande's Previous Pranks The veracity of Ankita's statement will only be known after the upcoming episode. Previously, Ankita joked about her pregnancy on the show Lock Upp. Colors TV shared a video of Ankita, writing, "Ankita confused Laughter Chef. When she gave some special news."