Ankita Lokhande Announces Pregnancy on Reality Show

Ankita Lokhande In Laughter Chef Show: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, often referred to as television’s favourite couple, are currently appearing in Laughter Chef Season 2. They combine cooking with a lot of fun. A new promo of the show is now rapidly going viral, leaving viewers surprised. This is because Ankita Lokhande announced her pregnancy in it. The promo shows her saying, “I’m pregnant,” and Karan Kundrra rushing to her, asking if it’s true.
Ankita Lokhande Announces Pregnancy
In the promo for Laughter Chef Season 2, Ankita says she has a special ingredient. Krushna then grabs it from her hand and runs away. Ankita chases him, but stops, exhausted, and then says, “I’m pregnant. That’s why I can’t run.” Krushna then asks, “Really?? We’re having a little one at our house today!” Karan then comes running and asks, “Are you pregnant?”, and Ankita starts to blush.
Ankita Lokhande’s Previous Pranks
The veracity of Ankita’s statement will only be known after the upcoming episode. Previously, Ankita joked about her pregnancy on the show Lock Upp. Colors TV shared a video of Ankita, writing, “Ankita confused Laughter Chef. When she gave some special news.”
Ankita and Vicky Jain got Married in 2021
Ankita Lokhande, after her breakup with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, began a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain. After dating for a while, they married in December 2021. Their grand wedding was widely reported. Fans of the couple often ask Ankita about her pregnancy. The upcoming episode will reveal how much of her statement was true.