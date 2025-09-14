Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Shares Emotional Post After Vicky Jain's Accident

Following Vicky Jain's accident, his wife Ankita Lokhande has shared an emotional note.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Ankita Lokhande Latest News
Ankita Lokhande with husband (Image: Actress's Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande: Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, recently suffered a terrible accident. After several pieces of glass pierced his hand, he was hospitalised and required 45 stitches.

The actress stood firmly by his side, providing him with unwavering care and attention. Ankita, overcome with emotion, shared some pictures of their happy moments on her social media account and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

What the Emotional Note Said

"My soulmate, you've always held my hand, made me feel safe, and reminded me that no matter how difficult the moment, our love can never diminish. Even in the most serious situations, you always find a way to be funny and calm me down. This is what home feels like to me. Praying for your health."

Ankita further wrote, 'My dearest Vicky, get well soon.' We will face every storm, every battle, together… through thick and thin, as we promised. You are my strength, my peace, my forever companion. And I am the same for you. Send all your love, prayers and energy to my strongest Vicky.

Friend Reveals Accident Details

Recently, producer Sandeep Singh, a close friend of the couple, visited Vicky in the hospital where the businessman underwent a minor surgery. Sharing some pictures of Vicky on his social media, where he is seen lying in a hospital bed with Ankita, Sandeep lauded the couple's strength during this crisis. He wrote, "After a painful accident where Vicky Jain had several pieces of glass embedded in his hand, requiring 45 stitches and three days in the hospital, his spirit remains unbroken. He still managed to make us laugh and act as if nothing happened."

Appreciating Lokhande's strength and warmth, he wrote, "Ankita, you are no less than a superwoman, standing like a rock amidst 72 hours of worry and care. Your love for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And Vicky Bhaiya, souls like you are rare, always standing unconditionally for us and our family in every storm. Your support is beyond words." He further added, "Vicky, Ankita and Vikas Bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love and unity. We all love you immensely. Loads of love to all three of you."

In one picture, Ankita is seen weeping inconsolably as she watches her husband endure immense pain. For the uninitiated, after dating for several years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021. The Mumbai wedding was one of the most expensive weddings of any television actor. Soon after, the couple appeared as a pair in Bigg Boss season 17 and were last seen together in the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

TV News

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 05:16 pm

English News / Entertainment / Ankita Lokhande Shares Emotional Post After Vicky Jain's Accident
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.