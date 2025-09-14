Ankita Lokhande Shares Emotional Post After Vicky Jain's Accident

Ankita Lokhande: Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, recently suffered a terrible accident. After several pieces of glass pierced his hand, he was hospitalised and required 45 stitches.
The actress stood firmly by his side, providing him with unwavering care and attention. Ankita, overcome with emotion, shared some pictures of their happy moments on her social media account and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.
"My soulmate, you've always held my hand, made me feel safe, and reminded me that no matter how difficult the moment, our love can never diminish. Even in the most serious situations, you always find a way to be funny and calm me down. This is what home feels like to me. Praying for your health."
Ankita further wrote, 'My dearest Vicky, get well soon.' We will face every storm, every battle, together… through thick and thin, as we promised. You are my strength, my peace, my forever companion. And I am the same for you. Send all your love, prayers and energy to my strongest Vicky.
Recently, producer Sandeep Singh, a close friend of the couple, visited Vicky in the hospital where the businessman underwent a minor surgery. Sharing some pictures of Vicky on his social media, where he is seen lying in a hospital bed with Ankita, Sandeep lauded the couple's strength during this crisis. He wrote, "After a painful accident where Vicky Jain had several pieces of glass embedded in his hand, requiring 45 stitches and three days in the hospital, his spirit remains unbroken. He still managed to make us laugh and act as if nothing happened."
Appreciating Lokhande's strength and warmth, he wrote, "Ankita, you are no less than a superwoman, standing like a rock amidst 72 hours of worry and care. Your love for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And Vicky Bhaiya, souls like you are rare, always standing unconditionally for us and our family in every storm. Your support is beyond words." He further added, "Vicky, Ankita and Vikas Bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love and unity. We all love you immensely. Loads of love to all three of you."
In one picture, Ankita is seen weeping inconsolably as she watches her husband endure immense pain. For the uninitiated, after dating for several years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021. The Mumbai wedding was one of the most expensive weddings of any television actor. Soon after, the couple appeared as a pair in Bigg Boss season 17 and were last seen together in the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2.