Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

Boat capsizes during Shooting According to reports, the shooting of ‘Kantara 2’ was taking place in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte area of Shivamogga district. A scene was being shot when 30 people, including Rishab Shetty, who were on board a boat, fell into the water. The boat suddenly capsized. However, everyone is safe and there are no reports of anyone being injured. The actor and 30 crew members were safely rescued and given medical check-ups.

Shetty including 30 crew members escape a boat mishap Although everyone was safe in the boat capsizing incident, expensive camera equipment and other shooting gear were swept away in the water. The police say a major tragedy was averted. It is not yet fully known what other items are missing besides the camera. An investigation into the matter is underway. A senior crew member said, "The water was shallow, so everyone escaped. We think the divine spirits blessed us."