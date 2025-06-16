Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

Kantara 2 actor rishab shetty Escapes Injury shooting set
Kantara 2: The sequel to the film ‘Kantara’, ‘Kantara 2’, is coming soon. Filming has already begun, but accidents are occurring daily on the film set. Just the other day, a mimicry artist suffered a heart attack during shooting and died. Prior to this, another artist died on set. A few days earlier, a bus carrying 30 people was involved in an accident. Once again, a major accident occurred during the shooting of Kantara 2; a boat carrying 30 crew members capsized, endangering lives. Actor Rishab Shetty was also in the boat.
Boat capsizes during Shooting
According to reports, the shooting of ‘Kantara 2’ was taking place in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte area of Shivamogga district. A scene was being shot when 30 people, including Rishab Shetty, who were on board a boat, fell into the water. The boat suddenly capsized. However, everyone is safe and there are no reports of anyone being injured. The actor and 30 crew members were safely rescued and given medical check-ups.
Shetty including 30 crew members escape a boat mishap
Although everyone was safe in the boat capsizing incident, expensive camera equipment and other shooting gear were swept away in the water. The police say a major tragedy was averted. It is not yet fully known what other items are missing besides the camera. An investigation into the matter is underway. A senior crew member said, “The water was shallow, so everyone escaped. We think the divine spirits blessed us.”
Kantara 2 Release Date
Regarding the release of the film Kantara 2, Shetty’s film is slated to be released in theatres on 2 October 2025. Fans are quite happy about this, but if such accidents continue to occur on the shooting set, the film’s release may be delayed.
