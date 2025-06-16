scriptTrouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

Another horrific accident has occurred on the set of the film ‘Kantara 2’ within 24 hours. Actor Rishab Shetty narrowly escaped death.

Jun 16, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

Kantara 2 actor rishab shetty Escapes Injury shooting set

Kantara 2 actor rishab shetty Escapes Injury shooting set

Kantara 2: The sequel to the film ‘Kantara’, ‘Kantara 2’, is coming soon. Filming has already begun, but accidents are occurring daily on the film set. Just the other day, a mimicry artist suffered a heart attack during shooting and died. Prior to this, another artist died on set. A few days earlier, a bus carrying 30 people was involved in an accident. Once again, a major accident occurred during the shooting of Kantara 2; a boat carrying 30 crew members capsized, endangering lives. Actor Rishab Shetty was also in the boat.

Boat capsizes during Shooting

According to reports, the shooting of ‘Kantara 2’ was taking place in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte area of Shivamogga district. A scene was being shot when 30 people, including Rishab Shetty, who were on board a boat, fell into the water. The boat suddenly capsized. However, everyone is safe and there are no reports of anyone being injured. The actor and 30 crew members were safely rescued and given medical check-ups.
Boat capsizes during Kantara: Chapter 1 Shooting

Shetty including 30 crew members escape a boat mishap

Although everyone was safe in the boat capsizing incident, expensive camera equipment and other shooting gear were swept away in the water. The police say a major tragedy was averted. It is not yet fully known what other items are missing besides the camera. An investigation into the matter is underway. A senior crew member said, “The water was shallow, so everyone escaped. We think the divine spirits blessed us.”

Kantara 2 Release Date

Regarding the release of the film Kantara 2, Shetty’s film is slated to be released in theatres on 2 October 2025. Fans are quite happy about this, but if such accidents continue to occur on the shooting set, the film’s release may be delayed.

News / Entertainment / Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

in 2 hours

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

in 2 hours

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

National News

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

in 1 hour

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

Jaipur

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

Entertainment

Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

in 4 hours

TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

Entertainment

TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

in 4 hours

Aamir Khan Stands Firm on 'Sitare Zameen Par', Rejecting CBFC Suggestions

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Stands Firm on 'Sitare Zameen Par', Rejecting CBFC Suggestions

18 hours ago

Salman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.