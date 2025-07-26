Anupam Kher: Still Renting Despite Success; The Reason Will Surprise You

Anupam Kher further explained his reason for not buying a house or accumulating property: "I don't want to create a large estate because I don't want any disputes within my family after I'm gone." He continued, "When a person passes away, disputes arise over their property, and dividing the assets is not easy. I've spoken to many elderly people; some were evicted from their homes by their sons, others were forced into signing documents. I don't want this to happen in my family. That's why I've chosen this path."