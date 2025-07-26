Anupam Kher: Still Renting Despite Success; The Reason Will Surprise You

Anupam Kher: Veteran film actor Anupam Kher is currently in the news for his new film 'Tanvi The Great', which he also directed. He has given several interviews to promote the film. In one such interview, Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on his personal life, family values, lifestyle, and his son, Sikander.
In a podcast interview, Anupam Kher revealed that he still lives in a rented house despite having the financial capacity to buy many homes. He cited the example of Gautam Buddha, who also chose a simple life, renouncing luxury. He stated that life requires very few things: a place to live, a vehicle to travel, and some good people to work with. Whether a house is owned or rented makes no difference, he added.
Anupam Kher further explained his reason for not buying a house or accumulating property: "I don't want to create a large estate because I don't want any disputes within my family after I'm gone." He continued, "When a person passes away, disputes arise over their property, and dividing the assets is not easy. I've spoken to many elderly people; some were evicted from their homes by their sons, others were forced into signing documents. I don't want this to happen in my family. That's why I've chosen this path."
Anupam Kher also shared his regret at not having his own biological child. He spoke about his relationship with his stepson, Sikander Kher, explaining that he lets Sikander live life on his own terms and doesn't interfere. Anupam Kher added, "Sikander is my stepson. Children these days make their own decisions; they don't seek permission for everything from their parents. I don't act like a father in real life; that's fine for films. Children should learn from their mistakes."