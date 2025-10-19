Anupam Kher’s New Video Will Make You Laugh

Anupam Kher Funny Dance Video: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher not only talks about his films on social media but also shares glimpses of his personal life with fans. Especially his funny videos with his mother Dulari Ji win the hearts of fans. This Saturday, October 18, 2025, Anupam once again shared a similar heartwarming video on his Instagram, in which he was seen dancing playfully with his mother Dulari Ji and brother Raju Kher. His style is so amusing that it brings a smile to the faces of those who watch it.