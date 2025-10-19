Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s New Video Will Make You Laugh

Anupam Kher's new video will make your stomach hurt with laughter. Fans said, "If our eyes move from Dulari Ji (Anupam Kher's mother), then someone will see your performance."

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Anupam Kher Funny Dance Video Viral

Anupam Kher Funny Video (Image: Actor's Instagram)

Anupam Kher Funny Dance Video: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher not only talks about his films on social media but also shares glimpses of his personal life with fans. Especially his funny videos with his mother Dulari Ji win the hearts of fans. This Saturday, October 18, 2025, Anupam once again shared a similar heartwarming video on his Instagram, in which he was seen dancing playfully with his mother Dulari Ji and brother Raju Kher. His style is so amusing that it brings a smile to the faces of those who watch it.

Anupam Lives by His Father's Last Words

Along with this video, Anupam also wrote an emotional caption, in which he remembered his father Pushkar Nath Kher. He wrote, "My late father's last words were LIVELIFE! And that's exactly what we do. Thank you Pushkar Nath Ji for the best LIFE LESSON in the world!"

Dulari Ji Steals the Show

Anupam Kher's mother, is grabbing the most attention in this video. Netizens can't stop praising her enthusiasm and cuteness. One user commented, "Your mother is truly very lovely." Another user wrote, "These joys are priceless." Meanwhile, one fan even described Dulari Ji's performance as "super se bhi upar" (better than super). Dulari Ji's simplicity and energy have created a buzz on social media.

Anupam Kher's Work Front

Anupam Kher’s cinematic journey has been equally remarkable. Recently, he was seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files, where he portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi. In addition, he also appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. This year, Anupam made a comeback as a director after a long time with the film Tanvi The Great, which he directed himself. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Anupam’s acting and direction were highly appreciated.

