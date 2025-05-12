scriptAnushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement | Latest News | Patrika News
Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement

Anushka Sharma has shared a touching post on her husband Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket.

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli, has reacted to his decision to retire from Test cricket. In an emotional social media post, Anushka respected Virat’s decision and expressed pride in his contributions.

Anushka Said… I Will Remember the Tears You Never Showed

The actress shared a photo with Virat on her Instagram. The photo shows them both in a stadium, smiling broadly. In the caption, Anushka wrote: “People will talk about your records and achievements… but I will remember the tears you never showed, the struggles no one saw… and the unwavering love you gave this game. I know how much it has taken from you. After every Test series, you returned a little wiser, a little more humble. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed your journey through all of this. I always felt you would leave international cricket in whites (Test format)… but you always listened to your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you earned every moment of this goodbye.”

Virat Kohli Also Posted on Instagram

Virat Kohli also shared a post on his Instagram. He wrote, “Fourteen years ago, I donned the Blue Cap in Test cricket for the first time. Honestly, I never thought this format would take me on such a journey. It tested me, it shaped me, and it gave me lessons I will cherish for life. There’s something special about playing in whites. It’s a quiet, long, and patient journey. These are the small moments that no one sees but always stay with you. Now, as I bid farewell to this format, my heart is heavy, but it feels right. I gave Test cricket my all, and it gave me back so much more.”
Kohli further wrote in his post: “I am filled with gratitude. For the game, for all the teammates I shared the field with, and for everyone who cheered me on this journey. I will always cherish my Test career with a smile.”

