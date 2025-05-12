Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement

Anushka Said… I Will Remember the Tears You Never Showed The actress shared a photo with Virat on her Instagram. The photo shows them both in a stadium, smiling broadly. In the caption, Anushka wrote: “People will talk about your records and achievements… but I will remember the tears you never showed, the struggles no one saw… and the unwavering love you gave this game. I know how much it has taken from you. After every Test series, you returned a little wiser, a little more humble. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed your journey through all of this. I always felt you would leave international cricket in whites (Test format)… but you always listened to your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you earned every moment of this goodbye.”

Virat Kohli Also Posted on Instagram Virat Kohli also shared a post on his Instagram. He wrote, “Fourteen years ago, I donned the Blue Cap in Test cricket for the first time. Honestly, I never thought this format would take me on such a journey. It tested me, it shaped me, and it gave me lessons I will cherish for life. There’s something special about playing in whites. It’s a quiet, long, and patient journey. These are the small moments that no one sees but always stay with you. Now, as I bid farewell to this format, my heart is heavy, but it feels right. I gave Test cricket my all, and it gave me back so much more.”

Kohli further wrote in his post: “I am filled with gratitude. For the game, for all the teammates I shared the field with, and for everyone who cheered me on this journey. I will always cherish my Test career with a smile.”