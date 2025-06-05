scriptAnushka Sharma Posts Broken Heart After RCB Win | Latest News | Patrika News
Anushka Sharma Posts Broken Heart After RCB Win

Anushka Sharma expressed sadness even after her husband Virat Kohli’s team’s victory. The actress shared a broken heart image in her post.

Jun 05, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Anushka Sharma Instagram Post: For the first time in IPL history, Virat Kohli’s team, RCB, has achieved victory. This win sparked immense joy among their fans, but this happiness was short-lived. On 4th June, RCB was scheduled to hold a felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru. During this event, a stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 people and injuries to dozens more.

Anushka Sharma’s Post on the Bengaluru Stampede

This incident transformed the atmosphere of joy into mourning. Everyone is deeply saddened by this event. Following this, after Virat Kohli, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma expressed her grief. Anushka shared the official statement of IPL team RCB on her Instagram and expressed her sorrow. RCB’s post read: “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate events that unfolded through media reports, involving a large gathering of people in Bengaluru this afternoon upon the team’s arrival. The safety and well-being of everyone is paramount to us.”

11 Killed in Stampede

The official statement further stated: “RCB mourns this tragedy and the sad loss of life and extends its heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately made changes to our program and have followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”
Stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebration

Anushka Sharma’s Heartbroken Emoji

While sharing this post, Anushka shared three broken heart emojis. She didn’t write anything, but the broken heart emojis clearly indicate that Anushka Sharma is deeply affected by this entire incident.

