Entertainment

Anushka Sharma’s Father Was Part of the 1999 Kargil War

Amidst India-Pakistan tensions, Anushka Sharma’s father recounts his experiences on the frontlines of the Kargil War, offering a glimpse into the atmosphere at home during that challenging period.

May 12, 2025 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

anushka-sharma-father-kargil-war-instagram-post-on-army-operation-sindoor

Anushka Sharma with her father

Anushka Sharma’s Father and the Kargil War: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is a proud daughter of an army officer. One of her previous interviews went viral on social media, in which she shared her experiences during the Kargil War.
Anushka Sharma’s father is Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma who participated in every major operation from 1982 until the Kargil War, including Operation Blue Star.

Anushka Sharma was only 11 years old

Anushka Sharma Father
Anushka Sharma
In an interview given in 2012, Anushka spoke about the Kargil War. Recalling that time, she said: “When my father was in the Kargil War, I was only 11 years old. I didn’t know he was at war. When he called, I would talk about school, friends, and boyfriends. I didn’t understand that he was fighting on the front lines.”

Fear stemmed from her mother’s worry

Anushka mentioned that she was scared by her mother’s anxiety. She said, “My mother would watch news channels all day, and when news of martyrs came, she would become very sad. I am proud to be the daughter of an army officer – this pride is even greater than being an actress.”

Anushka’s post amidst India-Pakistan tension

On 8 May, after India intercepted a Pakistani missile, Anushka wrote on Instagram: “We will always be grateful for the sacrifices and duties performed by our army. Jai Hind!”

Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India carried out air strikes on terrorist bases in POK under “Operation Sindoor” on the night of 7 May. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the attack was carried out with utmost caution and precision. More than 100 terrorists were reportedly killed.

