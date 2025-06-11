Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura’s Pregnancy

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Pregnant Arbaaz Khan has confirmed the rumours of Sshura Khan’s pregnancy. In a conversation with Delhi Times, Arbaaz said, “Yes, it’s true. I’m not denying this information because there’s nothing left to hide; people already know. My family knows about it. Everyone has found out, and that’s fine. It’s quite clear. This is a very exciting moment in both our lives. We are both happy and excited. We are about to welcome this new life into our lives. It’s giving us a new feeling of happiness and responsibility. I’m really enjoying it. Becoming a father for the second time after a long time is a new experience for me.”

"Becoming a Father for the Second Time a New Experience" When Arbaaz Khan was further asked about becoming a father for the second time and what kind of parents he thinks they will be, Arbaaz replied that there is no category for this. You just have to be a good parent. A good parent is always there for their child, who is attentive, caring, loving, and tries to give the best things to the child. That's what I want to be."

Arbaaz Khan Married Sshura After Divorce From Malaika Arora It is noteworthy that Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora, and in 2002, the couple welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan. Later, in 2017, they separated and got divorced. Following this, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in 2023, and in 2025, the couple is about to welcome their first child together.