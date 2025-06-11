Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura’s Pregnancy

Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, after his divorce from Malaika Arora, has moved on in his life. He married Ravina Tandon’s makeup artist, Sshura Khan. For quite some time, there were reports that Arbaaz Khan was going to be a father again. Now, he has confirmed the news. Arbaaz Khan himself revealed that his wife, Sshura, is pregnant.
Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Pregnant
Arbaaz Khan has confirmed the rumours of Sshura Khan’s pregnancy. In a conversation with Delhi Times, Arbaaz said, “Yes, it’s true. I’m not denying this information because there’s nothing left to hide; people already know. My family knows about it. Everyone has found out, and that’s fine. It’s quite clear. This is a very exciting moment in both our lives. We are both happy and excited. We are about to welcome this new life into our lives. It’s giving us a new feeling of happiness and responsibility. I’m really enjoying it. Becoming a father for the second time after a long time is a new experience for me.”
“Becoming a Father for the Second Time a New Experience”
When Arbaaz Khan was further asked about becoming a father for the second time and what kind of parents he thinks they will be, Arbaaz replied that there is no category for this. You just have to be a good parent. A good parent is always there for their child, who is attentive, caring, loving, and tries to give the best things to the child. That’s what I want to be.”
Arbaaz Khan Married Sshura After Divorce From Malaika Arora
It is noteworthy that Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora, and in 2002, the couple welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan. Later, in 2017, they separated and got divorced. Following this, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in 2023, and in 2025, the couple is about to welcome their first child together.
Significant Age Gap Between Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
It’s worth mentioning that there is a considerable age difference between Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan. Arbaaz Khan is 57 years old, and Sshura is 35. Despite this significant age gap, the couple is happy together and preparing for the arrival of their child. This news has created a buzz on social media, with everyone congratulating the couple. The rumours have finally been put to rest.