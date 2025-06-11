scriptArbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura’s Pregnancy | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura’s Pregnancy

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, who married in 2023, have announced that the 57-year-old actor is expecting a child.

Jun 11, 2025 / 01:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan's pregnancy

Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy

Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, after his divorce from Malaika Arora, has moved on in his life. He married Ravina Tandon’s makeup artist, Sshura Khan. For quite some time, there were reports that Arbaaz Khan was going to be a father again. Now, he has confirmed the news. Arbaaz Khan himself revealed that his wife, Sshura, is pregnant.

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Pregnant

Arbaaz Khan has confirmed the rumours of Sshura Khan’s pregnancy. In a conversation with Delhi Times, Arbaaz said, “Yes, it’s true. I’m not denying this information because there’s nothing left to hide; people already know. My family knows about it. Everyone has found out, and that’s fine. It’s quite clear. This is a very exciting moment in both our lives. We are both happy and excited. We are about to welcome this new life into our lives. It’s giving us a new feeling of happiness and responsibility. I’m really enjoying it. Becoming a father for the second time after a long time is a new experience for me.”

“Becoming a Father for the Second Time a New Experience”

When Arbaaz Khan was further asked about becoming a father for the second time and what kind of parents he thinks they will be, Arbaaz replied that there is no category for this. You just have to be a good parent. A good parent is always there for their child, who is attentive, caring, loving, and tries to give the best things to the child. That’s what I want to be.”

Arbaaz Khan Married Sshura After Divorce From Malaika Arora

It is noteworthy that Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora, and in 2002, the couple welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan. Later, in 2017, they separated and got divorced. Following this, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in 2023, and in 2025, the couple is about to welcome their first child together.

Significant Age Gap Between Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

It’s worth mentioning that there is a considerable age difference between Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan. Arbaaz Khan is 57 years old, and Sshura is 35. Despite this significant age gap, the couple is happy together and preparing for the arrival of their child. This news has created a buzz on social media, with everyone congratulating the couple. The rumours have finally been put to rest.

News / Entertainment / Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura’s Pregnancy

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

National News

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

in 1 hour

Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

National News

Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

in 11 minutes

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

News Bulletin

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

in 15 minutes

Train ticket confirmation: Chart to be prepared 24 hours before journey instead of 4 hours

National News

Train ticket confirmation: Chart to be prepared 24 hours before journey instead of 4 hours

7 minutes ago

Latest Entertainment

Dipika Kakar's Health Update After 14-Hour Liver Cancer Surgery

Health

Dipika Kakar's Health Update After 14-Hour Liver Cancer Surgery

in 3 hours

Salman Khan's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed

Entertainment

Salman Khan's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed

in 2 hours

Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship with Gauri Spratt, Addresses Marriage Speculation

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship with Gauri Spratt, Addresses Marriage Speculation

in 2 hours

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Storms Tuesday with Strong Earnings

Bollywood

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Storms Tuesday with Strong Earnings

32 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.