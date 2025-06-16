scriptArjun Kapoor's Reaction to Malaika Arora's Post Goes Viral; Fans Speculate on Reconciliation | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor's Reaction to Malaika Arora's Post Goes Viral; Fans Speculate on Reconciliation

Malaika Arora’s post has garnered a viral reaction from Arjun Kapoor. Users are commenting that the two appear to be back together.

Jun 16, 2025 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Malaika Arora Instagram Post: The relationship between actresses Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is once again making headlines. It’s been about a year and a half since Malaika and Arjun’s breakup. The reason for their split has never been publicly revealed. However, the couple were a favourite with the public, who hoped they would reunite. Now, Arjun Kapoor has reacted to Malaika’s picture, causing fans to rejoice and speculate about a reconciliation.

Arjun Kapoor Reacts to Malaika Arora’s Photo

Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram, sharing various posts daily. On June 15th, she shared a post showing her sitting on a balcony in a night suit. She also shared photos of food and drink. The photos showed her in a no-makeup look. Malaika shared the photos with white hearts. Arjun Kapoor reacted by liking these pictures.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Breakup

Malaika Arora frequently shares photos, but Arjun hadn’t interacted with her posts for a while before this. His recent likes have led to social media speculation that Arjun and Malaika have reunited and that this is the reason for his reaction, suggesting a reconciliation.
Fans Hope for a Reconciliation

Malaika Arora subsequently posted a story on Instagram that read, “Slow down! Enjoy life! We are only here once. So cherish every moment.” This has also prompted comments, with people suggesting that Malaika is remembering Arjun and that this post is linked to the reconciliation rumours.

