Arjun Kapoor's Reaction to Malaika Arora's Post Goes Viral; Fans Speculate on Reconciliation

Arjun Kapoor Reacts to Malaika Arora’s Photo Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram, sharing various posts daily. On June 15th, she shared a post showing her sitting on a balcony in a night suit. She also shared photos of food and drink. The photos showed her in a no-makeup look. Malaika shared the photos with white hearts. Arjun Kapoor reacted by liking these pictures.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Malaika Arora frequently shares photos, but Arjun hadn't interacted with her posts for a while before this. His recent likes have led to social media speculation that Arjun and Malaika have reunited and that this is the reason for his reaction, suggesting a reconciliation.