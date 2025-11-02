Arpita Khan’s Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage Over Exorbitant Prices

Arpita Khan (Image: Instagram)
Salman Khan Sister Arpita Khan Restaurant: Salman Khan's younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, is constantly in the spotlight on social media for her lifestyle. Currently, Arpita Khan is making headlines for her new luxury restaurant ‘Merci’. Arpita, known for her stylish life and deep family ties, has now ventured into the business world.
Her restaurant has become one of Mumbai's high-end dining spots, but at the moment, the discussion is more about the food prices than the taste. Many users wrote, 'Here, luxury is served, not food,' while some jokingly asked, 'Does the pasta come with a gold plate?' Some called it 'rich taste,' while others quipped, 'Luxury that weighs heavily on the pocket.'
‘Merci’ is being called a luxury food experience, not just a restaurant. Everything from the interiors to the ambiance and celebrity visits is classy and exclusive. Every dish reflects a premium touch. But now, the restaurant's menu card has gone viral on social media, leaving people shocked.
According to media reports, the Truffle Pasta on Wheels at ‘Merci’ costs approximately ₹8,500. In contrast, this dish typically costs between ₹500 and ₹1,200 at a major restaurant. Their Herb Crusted Lamb Loin is priced at ₹10,000, while the Teriyaki Salmon costs ₹4,000, and Champagne is priced at ₹2 lakh. Seeing such high prices has led to a flood of memes and discussions on social media. It remains to be seen whether Arpita's restaurant will win hearts with its taste or drive customers away with its prices.
It is worth noting that Bollywood actor and Salman's younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, is always in the news due to her husband and frequently shares posts on social media. Arpita Khan married Aayush Sharma in 2014. The couple are now parents to two children, a daughter and a son. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) dotes on this family, and Arpita is the beloved sister of her brothers.
