Arpita Khan’s Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage Over Exorbitant Prices

According to media reports, the Truffle Pasta on Wheels at ‘Merci’ costs approximately ₹8,500. In contrast, this dish typically costs between ₹500 and ₹1,200 at a major restaurant. Their Herb Crusted Lamb Loin is priced at ₹10,000, while the Teriyaki Salmon costs ₹4,000, and Champagne is priced at ₹2 lakh. Seeing such high prices has led to a flood of memes and discussions on social media. It remains to be seen whether Arpita's restaurant will win hearts with its taste or drive customers away with its prices.