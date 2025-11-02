Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Arpita Khan’s Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage Over Exorbitant Prices

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's new restaurant is currently a topic of discussion. On the other hand, people are surprised to see the prices listed on the restaurant's menu card. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

एक निवाला खाने के लिए देना होगा भारी दाम, सलमान की बहन अर्पिता खान के रेस्टोरेंट मेन्यू देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Arpita Khan (Image: Instagram)

Salman Khan Sister Arpita Khan Restaurant: Salman Khan's younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, is constantly in the spotlight on social media for her lifestyle. Currently, Arpita Khan is making headlines for her new luxury restaurant ‘Merci’. Arpita, known for her stylish life and deep family ties, has now ventured into the business world.

Menu of Arpita Khan's Restaurant

Her restaurant has become one of Mumbai's high-end dining spots, but at the moment, the discussion is more about the food prices than the taste. Many users wrote, 'Here, luxury is served, not food,' while some jokingly asked, 'Does the pasta come with a gold plate?' Some called it 'rich taste,' while others quipped, 'Luxury that weighs heavily on the pocket.'

Restaurant Menu Will Leave You Stunned

‘Merci’ is being called a luxury food experience, not just a restaurant. Everything from the interiors to the ambiance and celebrity visits is classy and exclusive. Every dish reflects a premium touch. But now, the restaurant's menu card has gone viral on social media, leaving people shocked.

According to media reports, the Truffle Pasta on Wheels at ‘Merci’ costs approximately ₹8,500. In contrast, this dish typically costs between ₹500 and ₹1,200 at a major restaurant. Their Herb Crusted Lamb Loin is priced at ₹10,000, while the Teriyaki Salmon costs ₹4,000, and Champagne is priced at ₹2 lakh. Seeing such high prices has led to a flood of memes and discussions on social media. It remains to be seen whether Arpita's restaurant will win hearts with its taste or drive customers away with its prices.

Bhaijaan's Favourite

It is worth noting that Bollywood actor and Salman's younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, is always in the news due to her husband and frequently shares posts on social media. Arpita Khan married Aayush Sharma in 2014. The couple are now parents to two children, a daughter and a son. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) dotes on this family, and Arpita is the beloved sister of her brothers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 12:29 pm

English News / Entertainment / Arpita Khan’s Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage Over Exorbitant Prices

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Renovation at 'Mannat' Raises Questions About Fan Greetings, New Plan Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday
Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan's Iconic Pairing Continues to Charm Audiences in Blockbuster Film

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

2 Hour 27 Minute Film Takes OTT By Storm, Trends At Number One

2 घंटे 27 मिनट की इस फिल्म ने OTT पर मचाया तहलका, पहले नंबर पर कर रही है ट्रेंड
OTT News

Amitabh Bachchan's 1981 Film That Released in 27 Theatres with All Shows Housefull

Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster film Yaarana
Entertainment

Tannishtha Chatterjee's Illness Uncovers the Truth About This 'Hidden' Cancer, Know Symptoms and Treatment

तनिष्ठा चटर्जी की बीमारी ने खोली इस 'छुपे हुए' कैंसर की सच्चाई, जानें लक्षण और इलाज
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.