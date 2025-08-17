Aryan Khan’s OTT Comeback in ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ After Controversy

Aryan Khan: After a period of controversy, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to enter the OTT platform. Aryan Khan is venturing into the world of direction. The first look of his debut web series, 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', has been released, generating significant excitement among fans.
The video begins with Aryan Khan reciting the famous dialogue, "Ek ladki thi deewani si...", from his father Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Mohabbatein'. This is followed by a short glimpse of 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', showcasing a love story between Laksh Lalwani and Anya Singh, filled with action and drama reminiscent of Bollywood films.
'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is based on the world of Bollywood, promising a complete entertainment package for viewers. Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with this web series. However, the release date is yet to be announced.
The first look also mentions actors like Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, suggesting their significant roles in the series. The first look of 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' has piqued audience curiosity. It will be interesting to see Aryan Khan's success as a director and whether the series lives up to audience expectations.