Aryan Khan’s OTT Comeback in ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ After Controversy

'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is based on the world of Bollywood, promising a complete entertainment package for viewers. Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with this web series. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

The first look also mentions actors like Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, suggesting their significant roles in the series. The first look of 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' has piqued audience curiosity. It will be interesting to see Aryan Khan's success as a director and whether the series lives up to audience expectations.