As Nora Fatehi's Song 'Snake' Hits the Charts, Death Rumours About the Actress Surface – What's the Truth?

Nora Fatehi Death Video Fact Check: A video of actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is going viral. It claims that she died during an adventure sport. Let’s find out the truth behind this viral news.

MumbaiFeb 05, 2025 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Nora Fatehi Death Fact Check on viral video after Actress latest song Snake Jason Derulo

Nora Fatehi Death Fact Check

A video of famous actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is going viral, claiming that she died during an adventure sport. Let’s find out the truth behind this viral news.

A video is rapidly circulating on social media. It features a picture of Nora Fatehi, and the video shows a woman bungee jumping. The video’s caption reads: “Bad news for Bollywood, the death of famous actress Nora Fatehi.”
Nora fatehi angry on paps
Actress Nora Fatehi

Fact Check of Nora Fatehi’s Death Video

The person who posted it even tagged the actress. The video claims that Nora Fatehi died while bungee jumping. However, this is untrue; the claim is entirely false. The woman in the video is unharmed. This was done solely to gain likes. Neither the actress’s team nor any friend or family member has confirmed this.
Nora Fatehi is active on social media; her stories and latest posts are from yesterday. However, there has been no comment from the actress or her team so far.

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Snake’ Song

Regarding Nora Fatehi’s work front, her latest song, ‘Snake’, is trending on YouTube. Her new song with American singer/rapper Jason Derulo was released two weeks ago. ‘Snake’ became the second most-watched song within 24 hours.
Nora Fatehi Death Video Fact Check
It achieved a top 2 ranking among the most-watched videos on YouTube worldwide, garnering over 80 million views. Currently, Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Snake’ is ranked in the top 4 on YouTube’s music video list.

News / Entertainment / As Nora Fatehi's Song 'Snake' Hits the Charts, Death Rumours About the Actress Surface – What's the Truth?

