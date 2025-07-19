Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Dating Rumours Debunked: Fans React

Following the song's release, fans have lashed out at Ashish Chanchlani, trolling him for the promotional stunt. One fan commented, "You tricked us!", while another stated, "This is just a marketing tactic to create hype". Fans had hoped for a genuine relationship between Ashish and Elli, but the promotional strategy dashed their expectations. While some appreciate the song, others are angered by Ashish's promotional methods. There has been no significant reaction from Ashish Chanchlani or Elli AvrRam.