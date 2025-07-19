19 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Dating Rumours Debunked: Fans React

The truth about Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam's dating has come to light, leaving many fans heartbroken. Fans are reacting. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

आशिष चंचलानी और एली अवराम की डेटिंग की सच्चाई आई सामने, फैंस भड़के और बोले...
Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRaam (Image Source: X)

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently shared a romantic photo with actress Elli AvrRam, captioning it 'Finally'. This sparked dating rumours, with many congratulating the pair. However, a subsequent post has dashed fans' hopes and revealed the truth behind their apparent romance, leaving many disappointed.

The Truth Behind Ashish and Elli's Dating Rumours

Fans are expressing their displeasure. Ashish Chanchlani's romantic post with Elli AvrRam was not confirmation of an affair, but rather a promotional stunt for their new song, 'Chandaniya'. A new song, 'Chandaniya', a romantic track featuring Elli and Ashish, was released today. The release revealed Ashish's post was a promotional tactic, connected to the song's launch.

Fans React with Anger

 

Following the song's release, fans have lashed out at Ashish Chanchlani, trolling him for the promotional stunt. One fan commented, "You tricked us!", while another stated, "This is just a marketing tactic to create hype". Fans had hoped for a genuine relationship between Ashish and Elli, but the promotional strategy dashed their expectations. While some appreciate the song, others are angered by Ashish's promotional methods. There has been no significant reaction from Ashish Chanchlani or Elli AvrRam.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 02:59 pm

English News / Entertainment / Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Dating Rumours Debunked: Fans React
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.