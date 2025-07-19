Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Dating Rumours Debunked: Fans React

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently shared a romantic photo with actress Elli AvrRam, captioning it 'Finally'. This sparked dating rumours, with many congratulating the pair. However, a subsequent post has dashed fans' hopes and revealed the truth behind their apparent romance, leaving many disappointed.
Fans are expressing their displeasure. Ashish Chanchlani's romantic post with Elli AvrRam was not confirmation of an affair, but rather a promotional stunt for their new song, 'Chandaniya'. A new song, 'Chandaniya', a romantic track featuring Elli and Ashish, was released today. The release revealed Ashish's post was a promotional tactic, connected to the song's launch.
Following the song's release, fans have lashed out at Ashish Chanchlani, trolling him for the promotional stunt. One fan commented, "You tricked us!", while another stated, "This is just a marketing tactic to create hype". Fans had hoped for a genuine relationship between Ashish and Elli, but the promotional strategy dashed their expectations. While some appreciate the song, others are angered by Ashish's promotional methods. There has been no significant reaction from Ashish Chanchlani or Elli AvrRam.