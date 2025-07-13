Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Confirm Relationship

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actress Elli AvrRam have publicly acknowledged their relationship. The couple shared the news via a social media post.
On Saturday, Ashish Chanchlani posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen holding Elli AvrRam. Elli is holding flowers, and both have smiles on their faces. Along with this adorable picture, Ashish wrote, “Finally.”
After sharing the post, Ashish’s industry friends and fellow actors immediately reacted, showering the comment section with love and well wishes. Many commented with heart and fire emojis.
Actor Pulkit Samrat commented “Congratulations” along with two heart emojis. Another user wrote in the comment section, “Oh my god. Did you really post this?”
Someone wrote, “May this relationship go well.”
Many other users wrote, “Radhe bhaiya is off work.”