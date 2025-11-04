Assam CM’s Big Revelation 46 Days After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "I will not call Zubeen Garg's death an accident today. We have to file the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have asked for it to be filed by December 8. We are fully prepared. Whatever I say, I say with full conviction. This is not a new revelation, as all individuals in judicial custody have been charged with murder." He dismissed all claims that Zubeen Garg's death was merely an accident, stating that the singer's death was not a mere coincidence but a murder.