Assam CM’s Big Revelation 46 Days After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has called the death of famous singer Zubeen Garg a murder and made several big, shocking revelations.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Zubeen Garg Murdered

Zubeen Garg Death (Image: Patrika)

Zubeen Garg Death News: The Bollywood industry was abuzz in September with the news of the demise of singer Zubeen Garg, who gave the blockbuster song 'Ya Ali' to the industry. He had gone to Singapore for a concert where he passed away while scuba diving. This news not only shook Bollywood but the entire Assam, and for the past 46 days, the Assam government has been stating that Zubeen Garg was murdered. Now, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has given another significant update regarding this.

CM's Big Claim on Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "I will not call Zubeen Garg's death an accident today. We have to file the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have asked for it to be filed by December 8. We are fully prepared. Whatever I say, I say with full conviction. This is not a new revelation, as all individuals in judicial custody have been charged with murder." He dismissed all claims that Zubeen Garg's death was merely an accident, stating that the singer's death was not a mere coincidence but a murder.

Charge Sheet to be Filed on December 8

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set December 8 as the deadline for filing the charge sheet in this case. As the incident occurred abroad, approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs will be required before filing the charge sheet. The SIT, headed by CID Special DGP MP Gupta, will soon submit a detailed report to the ministry.

The Chief Minister's claim comes after the final post-mortem and toxicology reports were handed over to the Singapore Police Force's SIT. Sarma described these reports as authentic proof of the cause of Zubeen's death, as these tests were conducted immediately after his demise.

Congress Raises Questions on CM

Member of Parliament and State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Chief Minister's statement. He asked why Sarma had not explicitly stated this earlier if it was a murder. Gogoi stated that there is a lack of clarity and transparency in the way the government is handling the case.

'The Guilty Should Be Punished'

Zubeen Garg's close friend and fellow singer Manas Robin expressed surprise at the Chief Minister's statement. He said, "The timing of the Chief Minister's statement suggests he is not lying... Speaking openly in front of the public and calling it a murder must have some truth to it." Manas Robin expressed hope that if it was a murder, the culprits should be given the harshest punishment.

