Flute Virtuoso Dipak Sarma of Assam Dies at 57 After Battle with Serious Illness

Not just an artist, Dipak Sarma was also known for his humility and simplicity. He often used to say that music is not merely a form of entertainment, but a medium through which one soul connects with another. However, in the final days of his life, it was as if those melodies were soaked in pain. Illness had weakened him, and the heavy cost of treatment had left him financially broken. His family and friends did everything they could to help, and even Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had provided financial assistance of ₹5 lakh in October. Yet, fate did not favor him — and the flutist, Dipak Sarma, bid farewell to the world.