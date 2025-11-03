Flute Virtuoso Dipak Sarma of Assam Dies at 57 After Battle with Serious Illness

Dipak Sarma (Image: IASST)
Flutist Deepak Sarma Passes Away: Another sad news has emerged from the entertainment world. Another legend from Assam, the famous flutist Deepak Sarma, has bid farewell to the world. Deepak Sarma, who had been battling illness for a long time, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last at 6:15 AM. The news of his demise has plunged not only the music fraternity but the entire Assam into mourning. This tragic news comes at a time when Assam had not yet fully recovered from the shock of the untimely death of its beloved singer Zubeen Garg. For Assam, this is not just the death of an artist, but a moment of losing another voice of its heritage.
Deepak Sarma's life was intertwined with both music and struggle. He had been battling serious illnesses for the past several months. Initially, he was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati, but as his condition worsened, he was taken to Chennai for better treatment. Doctors tried their best, but they could not save him. This sad news has shaken music lovers in Assam.
Born in Panigaon, Nalbari district, Deepak Sarma had a deep affection for music, especially the flute, from childhood. Through sheer hard work, he made a name for himself not only in Assam but across Northeast India. His command over the flute was so exceptional that every tune he played touched people's hearts directly. His musical compositions beautifully blended the sweetness of Assamese folk melodies with the depth of Indian classical music.
The melodious tunes of Deepak Sarma's flute had become an integral part of Assamese music, evoking the fragrance of one's homeland in every heart. His flute wove the rivers, forests, and folk tales of Assam into melodies. He bridged tradition and modernity, creating a new path for aspiring musicians.
Not just an artist, Dipak Sarma was also known for his humility and simplicity. He often used to say that music is not merely a form of entertainment, but a medium through which one soul connects with another. However, in the final days of his life, it was as if those melodies were soaked in pain. Illness had weakened him, and the heavy cost of treatment had left him financially broken. His family and friends did everything they could to help, and even Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had provided financial assistance of ₹5 lakh in October. Yet, fate did not favor him — and the flutist, Dipak Sarma, bid farewell to the world.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending