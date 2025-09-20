Assam Observes Three Days of State Mourning for Zubeen Garg

Renowned writer Ashok Pandey wrote about Zubeen's death, stating that it was a huge blow to Indian music. In a Facebook post, he recounted his first encounter with Zubeen's music: “In 2006, Sanjay Jha's film ‘Strings: Bound by Faith’ was released. Somehow, I got hold of the music album. It contained a unique, modern composition – a powerful, youthful voice singing the extremely famous, intensely political ‘mantra kavita’ by Hindi poet Nagarjun. The singer's name was Zubeen Garg. I found out he was in his thirties, from Assam. The style of singing and the powerful voice captivated me. Later, I learned that he had also composed the music.”