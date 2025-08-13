Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Atif Aslam's Father Passes Away at 77

Renowned singer Atif Aslam is mourning the loss of his father, who passed away at the age of 77.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Atif Aslam (Image: Patrika)

Famous Singer Atif Aslam: The father of renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, Mohammad Aslam, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77. His death has been a devastating blow to Atif and his family. Atif Aslam shared an emotional post on social media, bidding a final farewell to his late father.

Final Farewell with an Emotional Note

Atif shared a picture on his Instagram handle showing him and his father, Mohammad Aslam, sitting together at a dining table. Along with the picture, Atif wrote, “A final goodbye to my Ironman. Love you Abbu Ji… May your soul rest in peace.” The singer also requested his fans to include his father in their prayers.

Atif Mentioned in Interviews

Atif Aslam was very close to his father. His father played a significant role in his success. Atif has previously credited his father for his achievements in interviews, considering him his guide and inspiration. It is noteworthy that on Monday night, Atif Aslam participated in and performed at an event called the 'Azadi Concert' at the Governor's House in Karachi. This sad news has now emerged in his life. People are paying tribute to his father by sharing posts on social media.

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 02:36 pm

English News / Entertainment / Atif Aslam's Father Passes Away at 77
