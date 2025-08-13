Atif Aslam's Father Passes Away at 77

Atif Aslam was very close to his father. His father played a significant role in his success. Atif has previously credited his father for his achievements in interviews, considering him his guide and inspiration. It is noteworthy that on Monday night, Atif Aslam participated in and performed at an event called the 'Azadi Concert' at the Governor's House in Karachi. This sad news has now emerged in his life. People are paying tribute to his father by sharing posts on social media.