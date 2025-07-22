22 July 2025,

'Avatar 3' Villain Varang's Terrifying Poster Goes Viral; Release Date Announced

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third installment of the Hollywood film Avatar, and that wait is almost over. The makers have released a new poster and a major update regarding the film's release.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

'अवतार 3' का विलेन Varang का खौफनाक पोस्टर वायरल, जानें फिल्म कब होगी रिली
Avatar-3 (Image Source: Maker's X)

'Avatar 3': Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third installment of the Hollywood film Avatar, and the wait is finally over. The release date of 'Avatar 3' has been revealed, much to the delight of fans on social media. An update on the story of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has also been shared on Instagram. Hollywood director James Cameron himself has given fans this good news, promising a journey into a new world on Pandora. This has further heightened the excitement. It's been revealed that the character of Varang will bring unique challenges to the narrative.

Villain Varang Goes Viral

James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is set to continue the story of Pandora. The arrival of Varang will introduce a new twist to the plot. Director James Cameron has described Varang as the leader of a people who have faced hardship, making her even stronger and more determined. She will stop at nothing to achieve her goals, even resorting to actions considered evil. The director stated that this time, the film aims to challenge the simplistic notion that all humans are bad and all Na'vi are good.

Release Date Announced

Along with the release of a new poster, filmmakers have also provided a significant update regarding the film's release date. The poster also introduces the film's new villain. On social media, the makers shared the poster with the caption: 'Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Be among the first to see the trailer this weekend in theatres, especially with 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.' This announcement confirms that the trailer for the film will be released on 25 July 2025, and the film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' will hit theatres on 19 December 2025.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 12:53 pm

English News / Entertainment / 'Avatar 3' Villain Varang's Terrifying Poster Goes Viral; Release Date Announced
