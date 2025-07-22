'Avatar 3' Villain Varang's Terrifying Poster Goes Viral; Release Date Announced

'Avatar 3': Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third installment of the Hollywood film Avatar, and the wait is finally over. The release date of 'Avatar 3' has been revealed, much to the delight of fans on social media. An update on the story of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has also been shared on Instagram. Hollywood director James Cameron himself has given fans this good news, promising a journey into a new world on Pandora. This has further heightened the excitement. It's been revealed that the character of Varang will bring unique challenges to the narrative.