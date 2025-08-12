12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Baaghi 4 Teaser: Sanjay Dutt's Bloodthirsty Villain Role Unveiled

Sanjay Dutt is now more effective in villainous roles, a fact that resonates well with the audience. The makers have released the teaser of the actor's upcoming action-packed film.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt
Baaghi 4 (Image: Patrika)

Baaghi 4: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Bollywood film ‘Baaghi 4’, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. The teaser was finally released on Monday. Tiger will once again be seen in the role of Ronny, but his character will be even more aggressive and consumed by revenge this time.

The teaser showcases the story of a lover seeking revenge. He confronts Sanjay Dutt’s character, who appears even more dangerous and violent. The teaser is filled with action, violence, and bloodshed.

The makers released the teaser on Instagram. The caption reads: “No escape. No mercy. Brace yourselves, a bloody, violent love story begins.”

Actresses' Terrifying Avatars

The film also features two actresses wielding knives and daggers. The first is Sonam Bajwa, who will be seen in a powerful role, adding a touch of glamour to the film. She is also seen performing action sequences, showcasing her prowess in both glamour and combat. This is her second film with Sajid Nadiadwala after ‘Housefull 5’.

This time, ‘Baaghi 4’ features Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, brought in by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is the film's other lead actress and will be seen in a very fierce avatar. The teaser shows her engaging in violence as well.

Sanjay Dutt's Dangerous Character

The most shocking character will be Sanjay Dutt’s, who appears extremely menacing in the film. A villain who is both calm and insane. He bears a resemblance to Bobby Deol in ‘Animal’. It is being said that you have never seen him in such a role before. His performance in the teaser is also spine-chilling.

The story and screenplay are written by Sajid Nadiadwala. A. Harsha is the director. ‘Baaghi 4’ will be a film filled with tremendous action, explosive drama, and chaos. ‘Baaghi 4’ will be released in cinemas on September 5th.

Share the news:

Related Topics

sanjay-dutt-

Tiger-Shroff

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Upcoming movie

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 10:58 am

English News / Entertainment / Baaghi 4 Teaser: Sanjay Dutt's Bloodthirsty Villain Role Unveiled
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.