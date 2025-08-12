Baaghi 4 Teaser: Sanjay Dutt's Bloodthirsty Villain Role Unveiled

Baaghi 4: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Bollywood film ‘Baaghi 4’, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. The teaser was finally released on Monday. Tiger will once again be seen in the role of Ronny, but his character will be even more aggressive and consumed by revenge this time.
The teaser showcases the story of a lover seeking revenge. He confronts Sanjay Dutt’s character, who appears even more dangerous and violent. The teaser is filled with action, violence, and bloodshed.
The makers released the teaser on Instagram. The caption reads: “No escape. No mercy. Brace yourselves, a bloody, violent love story begins.”
The film also features two actresses wielding knives and daggers. The first is Sonam Bajwa, who will be seen in a powerful role, adding a touch of glamour to the film. She is also seen performing action sequences, showcasing her prowess in both glamour and combat. This is her second film with Sajid Nadiadwala after ‘Housefull 5’.
This time, ‘Baaghi 4’ features Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, brought in by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is the film's other lead actress and will be seen in a very fierce avatar. The teaser shows her engaging in violence as well.
The most shocking character will be Sanjay Dutt’s, who appears extremely menacing in the film. A villain who is both calm and insane. He bears a resemblance to Bobby Deol in ‘Animal’. It is being said that you have never seen him in such a role before. His performance in the teaser is also spine-chilling.
The story and screenplay are written by Sajid Nadiadwala. A. Harsha is the director. ‘Baaghi 4’ will be a film filled with tremendous action, explosive drama, and chaos. ‘Baaghi 4’ will be released in cinemas on September 5th.