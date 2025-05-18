Babil Khan Announces Bollywood Break After Industry Criticism

Babil Khan Takes a Break From Films Babil Khan himself announced his Bollywood break in a post, writing: “With much courage, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I embarked on this journey together to create magic. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn’t quite go as planned by all involved.” He continued, “As I will be taking some time off for myself at the moment, I wish Sai Rajesh sir and the film team all the best for their future endeavours. I know there is much love between us, and we will meet again soon and create magic together.”

Babil's Mother Sutapa Reacts to Son's Break Babil Khan's mother, Sutapa, spoke to Amar Ujala. She said, "Every mother wants her child to be happy… that's my dream too. I believe every child deserves a good break. I want my son to go on a beautiful holiday, take some time for himself. We are going abroad on holiday… and he completely deserves this peace of mind."

A Mother’s Wish for Her Son’s Happiness Sutapa further added, “As far as Babil’s decisions are concerned, am I truly happy? I don’t know what the reaction should be. But I will say that even if something didn’t work out for him, or things went wrong, perhaps it was still for the best. Now he can give himself some time, take a break, and most importantly, take care of himself. For a mother, what could be a bigger relief than this?”