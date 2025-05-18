Babil Khan Announces Bollywood Break After Industry Criticism

Babil Khan Announces Break From Films: Irfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan has made a significant decision. Before his career has even properly begun, he has announced a temporary break from Bollywood. Babil shared this news himself via an Instagram post on Saturday evening. Babil Khan, who was to be part of the Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh’s 2023 Telugu film “Baby”, has also decided to withdraw from this project. Once again, Babil’s post has caused a stir on social media. Everyone is trying to understand why Babil has made this major decision. Is there a bigger reason behind it?
Babil Khan Takes a Break From Films
Babil Khan himself announced his Bollywood break in a post, writing: “With much courage, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I embarked on this journey together to create magic. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn’t quite go as planned by all involved.” He continued, “As I will be taking some time off for myself at the moment, I wish Sai Rajesh sir and the film team all the best for their future endeavours. I know there is much love between us, and we will meet again soon and create magic together.”
Babil’s Mother Sutapa Reacts to Son’s Break
Babil Khan’s mother, Sutapa, spoke to Amar Ujala. She said, “Every mother wants her child to be happy… that’s my dream too. I believe every child deserves a good break. I want my son to go on a beautiful holiday, take some time for himself. We are going abroad on holiday… and he completely deserves this peace of mind.”
A Mother’s Wish for Her Son’s Happiness
Sutapa further added, “As far as Babil’s decisions are concerned, am I truly happy? I don’t know what the reaction should be. But I will say that even if something didn’t work out for him, or things went wrong, perhaps it was still for the best. Now he can give himself some time, take a break, and most importantly, take care of himself. For a mother, what could be a bigger relief than this?”
Babil Previously Shared a Weeping Video
Some time ago, Babil Khan shared a video of himself crying, which he later deleted. In this video, Babil had called several Bollywood actors, including Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, fake. When the controversy escalated, his mother, Sutapa had to clarify. She had said, “In the past few years, Babil has received a lot of love and respect for openly talking about his acting and mental health. Like every human being, Babil, too can have difficult days. Babil also has to go through difficult times, and this was one of them. His team had said that the video was misinterpreted”.