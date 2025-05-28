Baburao Bhaiyaa and Raju’s Feud Intensifies: Is Hera Pheri’s On-Screen Spat Mirroring Real Life? Akshay Kumar Speaks Out

Akshay Kumar Speaks Out on Dispute with Paresh Rawal Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were portrayed as friends in the film Hera Pheri, but there was constant bickering between them. Meanwhile, Shyam, played by Sunil Shetty, was caught in the middle. Now, a similar situation is unfolding in real life. Akshay Kumar spoke at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Housefull 5. During this, he was asked questions about Hera Pheri 3 and Paresh Rawal. He praised Paresh Rawal, stating that he respects him greatly and that they are very good friends.

Akshay Kumar Calls Paresh Rawal a Good Friend Akshay Kumar further stated, “I have been working with Paresh Rawal for 30-32 years. We are good friends, and I respect him immensely. He is a brilliant actor.” However, he clarified that he wouldn’t say much on the matter as it is now before the court.

Akshay Kumar Reacts to Paresh Rawal Being Called a Fool Akshay Kumar said, "This is a serious issue. I don't think I should say anything about it here. This is a matter that is now in court." During the event, a reporter informed Akshay Kumar that people were quite upset about Paresh Rawal leaving the film and some were using words like "fool" for him. Akshay reacted sharply, immediately reprimanding the reporter and saying, "I don't appreciate that. Using such language for any of my co-actors is not right."