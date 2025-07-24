Badshah and Honey Singh: Is there a truce after 16 years of rivalry?

Honey Singh and Badshah: In the Bollywood industry, who doesn't know rappers Badshah and Honey Singh, and their relationship is no secret. This has been revealed in several interviews. However, recently it seemed that this animosity was slowly fading.
But that's not the case. Recently, Badshah commented on the social media platform X, which has reignited the controversy. A fan shared a picture of Honey Singh's body transformation and wrote, 'What did he eat?' Badshah replied with just one word, 'Credits'. This single word is now fuelling the old tension between the two. It's worth noting that Badshah has previously claimed that he wrote the lyrics for Honey Singh's hit song 'Brown Rang' and also contributed to 'Angrezi Beat'. He revealed this in an old interview. Badshah and Honey Singh started their careers together in the rap group 'Mafia Mundeer'. This group also included rappers like Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu. Songs like 'Khol Bottle', 'Begani Naar Buri', and 'Delhi Ke Diwane' were hits from this group. Later, a rift developed between Badshah and Honey Singh, leading to the group's disbandment.
In 2024, there was a sense that reconciliation might be on the cards for the two. But during a concert in Dehradun, Badshah said on stage, 'There was a time when I was angry with someone, and now I want to let go of that anger, and that's Honey Singh. When we were together, there were fewer people to divide us, now that we are separate, there are more. Today I want to tell everyone that I have left that time behind and wish him well.' However, Honey Singh did not take this positively. In an interview with India Today, he said, 'People ask me why I have a fight with Badshah. But a fight happens when it's from both sides. For the past 10 years, one person has been speaking against me, making fun of my illness, making songs, but I have never responded.'