24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Badshah and Honey Singh: Is there a truce after 16 years of rivalry?

The tension between rappers Badshah and Honey Singh has resurfaced, bringing their feud back into the spotlight.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

आ रही है सुलह की आवाज?
(Image Source: X)

Honey Singh and Badshah: In the Bollywood industry, who doesn't know rappers Badshah and Honey Singh, and their relationship is no secret. This has been revealed in several interviews. However, recently it seemed that this animosity was slowly fading.

Badshah Comments on Social Media Platform X

But that's not the case. Recently, Badshah commented on the social media platform X, which has reignited the controversy. A fan shared a picture of Honey Singh's body transformation and wrote, 'What did he eat?' Badshah replied with just one word, 'Credits'. This single word is now fuelling the old tension between the two. It's worth noting that Badshah has previously claimed that he wrote the lyrics for Honey Singh's hit song 'Brown Rang' and also contributed to 'Angrezi Beat'. He revealed this in an old interview. Badshah and Honey Singh started their careers together in the rap group 'Mafia Mundeer'. This group also included rappers like Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu. Songs like 'Khol Bottle', 'Begani Naar Buri', and 'Delhi Ke Diwane' were hits from this group. Later, a rift developed between Badshah and Honey Singh, leading to the group's disbandment.

Why Reconciliation Talk After 16 Years?

In 2024, there was a sense that reconciliation might be on the cards for the two. But during a concert in Dehradun, Badshah said on stage, 'There was a time when I was angry with someone, and now I want to let go of that anger, and that's Honey Singh. When we were together, there were fewer people to divide us, now that we are separate, there are more. Today I want to tell everyone that I have left that time behind and wish him well.' However, Honey Singh did not take this positively. In an interview with India Today, he said, 'People ask me why I have a fight with Badshah. But a fight happens when it's from both sides. For the past 10 years, one person has been speaking against me, making fun of my illness, making songs, but I have never responded.'

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 05:05 pm

English News / Entertainment / Badshah and Honey Singh: Is there a truce after 16 years of rivalry?
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.