Entertainment

BB 19: Malti Chahar reprimands contestant over outfit

Malti Chahar has severely reprimanded a contestant. She wanted the contestant to be more mindful and speak with decorum regarding their clothing. Details are inside.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

कपड़े पहनकर मुझसे बात करो...मालती चाहर ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को लगाई फटकार

Bigg Boss 19 (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19: The drama in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house shows no signs of stopping. A recently released promo features a heated argument between contestants Malti and Nehal. The situation escalated to the point where Kunickaa also lost her temper. The argument began when Malti commented on Nehal's attire, heating up the house atmosphere.

Malti told Nehal, "First, come dressed, then talk to me," which led to increased tension in the house. Kunickaa did not appreciate Malti's behaviour and strongly reprimanded her. Baseer was also seen supporting Nehal. The promo shows the housemates confronting Malti and scolding her for her words.

Malti Chahar Scolds This Contestant

Furthermore, in a previous episode, Malti dropped a teddy bear, which resulted in a deduction from the house's ration. Following this, Malti clashed with Shahbaz. These continuous arguments have created a tense atmosphere in the house. In the new promo, Bigg Boss reprimands Malti for her actions during a ration task. Bigg Boss reveals that 11 items were deducted from the ration due to Malti, causing the housemates to look at her angrily.

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik

Friendship between Tanya and Amaal has been restored, but Neelam and Tanya are still not seen together as before. It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns take place in the upcoming episodes. One thing is certain — this season of Bigg Boss 19 is thoroughly entertaining the audience. After Malti’s comment, it will be worth watching what new chaos unfolds in the house.

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 12:53 pm

English News / Entertainment / BB 19: Malti Chahar reprimands contestant over outfit

