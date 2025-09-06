Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Famous Singer Bear Attack: Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch Injured in Wildlife Encounter

A famous singer was attacked by a bear and subsequently admitted to hospital. Their current condition and a photograph have now emerged.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Singer Quratulain Baloch Bear Attack
Pakistani Singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (Image: X)

Shocking news has emerged from the entertainment world. Renowned Pakistani singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch, affectionately known as QB, was attacked by a bear. The incident occurred while she was camping with her team. The singer sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised.

Singer Attacked During Camping Site

This incident took place on Thursday night in Skardu's Deosai National Park. Wildlife officials have also released a statement. According to them, singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch was in Deosai for a shoot with her team and had stayed at a popular camping site called Bara Pani. During this time, a Himalayan bear entered their camp and suddenly attacked her.

Singer Screamed for Help

The attack was so ferocious that the bear clawed and bit the singer's arms. Hearing her screams, those nearby rushed to help. People present at the scene managed to rescue her and immediately took her to the hospital. After examination, doctors reported that the singer is now out of danger and is undergoing treatment.

Singer Was Camping with Friends

Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch was with two friends at the time of the incident. Fortunately, her cameraman and a companion are safe. This has been confirmed by Ghulam Mohammad, spokesperson for the Baltistan Police. It was only when the singer screamed that those nearby were alerted and able to save her life.

Bear Bit Balouch's Hands and Feet

A photo of the singer has emerged from the hospital, showing her lying on a bed with bandages on both arms. This highlights how serious the situation could have been if her team hadn't arrived. The singer's life was in danger, but she is now recovering and will soon be seen by her fans again. This incident highlights the importance of exercising caution in wildlife areas. It is hoped that Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch will make a full recovery soon and provide her fans with a health update.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 10:46 am

English News / Entertainment / Famous Singer Bear Attack: Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch Injured in Wildlife Encounter
