Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Episode Evokes Tears and Rave Reviews

The first season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ aired in 2000. Nearly 25 years later, its second season has premiered, receiving immense love on social media. One user wrote, “I loved the introduction.” Another commented, “'Tulsi's plant is the identity of Shanti Niketan. Hearing this after so many years gave me a different kind of peace.” A third user shared, “Watching the serial brought back the old days.” A fourth user wrote, “The scenes with Tulsi and Aparna Mehta brought tears to my eyes. The scenes with Tulsi and Mihir brought a smile to my face.”