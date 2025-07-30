Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Episode Evokes Tears and Rave Reviews

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani returned to television as Tulsi Virani in the premiere episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which aired on Star Plus on Tuesday at 10:30 PM. The episode featured a mix of old and new stars. The portrayal of Tulsi and Mihir's love story evoked nostalgia among viewers. Following the first episode, social media was flooded with comments, ranging from praise to emotional responses.
The first season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ aired in 2000. Nearly 25 years later, its second season has premiered, receiving immense love on social media. One user wrote, “I loved the introduction.” Another commented, “'Tulsi's plant is the identity of Shanti Niketan. Hearing this after so many years gave me a different kind of peace.” A third user shared, “Watching the serial brought back the old days.” A fourth user wrote, “The scenes with Tulsi and Aparna Mehta brought tears to my eyes. The scenes with Tulsi and Mihir brought a smile to my face.”
The first season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ remains one of the most successful television shows ever. Produced by Balaji Telefilms under Ekta Kapoor, the show aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. Over 1800 episodes of this Ekta Kapoor production were broadcast.