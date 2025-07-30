30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Episode Evokes Tears and Rave Reviews

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' has arrived for viewers. Users are commenting after watching the first episode. Let's find out.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Image Source: Patrika)

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani returned to television as Tulsi Virani in the premiere episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which aired on Star Plus on Tuesday at 10:30 PM. The episode featured a mix of old and new stars. The portrayal of Tulsi and Mihir's love story evoked nostalgia among viewers. Following the first episode, social media was flooded with comments, ranging from praise to emotional responses.

Viewer Reactions to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The first season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ aired in 2000. Nearly 25 years later, its second season has premiered, receiving immense love on social media. One user wrote, “I loved the introduction.” Another commented, “'Tulsi's plant is the identity of Shanti Niketan. Hearing this after so many years gave me a different kind of peace.” A third user shared, “Watching the serial brought back the old days.” A fourth user wrote, “The scenes with Tulsi and Aparna Mehta brought tears to my eyes. The scenes with Tulsi and Mihir brought a smile to my face.”

Ekta Kapoor's Show Achieved Number 1 Status

The first season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ remains one of the most successful television shows ever. Produced by Balaji Telefilms under Ekta Kapoor, the show aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. Over 1800 episodes of this Ekta Kapoor production were broadcast.

Share the news:

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 04:01 pm

English News / Entertainment / Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Episode Evokes Tears and Rave Reviews
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.