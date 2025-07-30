30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Betting App Promotion Case: Actor Prakash Raj Appears Before ED

Actor Prakash Raj arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office this morning, where officials questioned him. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

ED (Photo: ANI)

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his powerful performances in films, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a serious case involving the promotion of online betting apps.

According to reports, Prakash Raj arrived at the ED office in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, on Wednesday morning, where officials questioned him for several hours. This questioning was in relation to allegations that he promoted several illegal betting apps.

It is noteworthy that the ED has previously issued notices to several other celebrities in this case.

Contract to Promote a Questionable App

In March, the Cyberabad police filed a case against Prakash Raj and other actors for promoting a betting app. Prakash Raj subsequently clarified that he had signed a contract to promote an app in 2017 but discontinued the promotion after realising it was inappropriate.

Further Inquiries with Other Actors

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now also investigating this case. Recently, the ED summoned several other prominent actors for questioning. These include actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Lakshmi Manchu, and Ananya Nagalla.

Rana Daggubati was scheduled to appear on July 23rd but requested a date change. Vijay Deverakonda has been summoned on August 6th, and Lakshmi Manchu on August 13th.

A total of 29 celebrities are under investigation by the ED for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms. This includes TV actors, TV hosts, and social media influencers such as Sri Mukhi, Shyamala, Varshaini Sundarrajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shobha Shetty, Amrita Choudhary, Nayani Pavani, Padmavathi, Harsh Sai, and many others.

Cases Filed Across Multiple Police Stations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating this matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation is based on five FIRs filed in different police stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam.

The ED suspects that large sums of money were laundered through the promotion of illegal online betting platforms such as Junglee Rummy, A23, JeetWin, Parimatch, and Lotus 365.

Earlier, when the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police questioned some actors, they stated that they had done nothing wrong and had cancelled the promotion contracts due to ethical concerns. However, the ED is taking this matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

tollywood

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 02:56 pm

English News / Entertainment / Betting App Promotion Case: Actor Prakash Raj Appears Before ED
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.