Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Second Pregnancy

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Image: X)
Bharti Singh Second Pregnancy: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents again. Bharti shared this happy news with her fans by posting a lovely picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, Bharti is seen flaunting her baby bump, with her husband Haarsh by her side.
In fact, while sharing the post, the couple wrote in the caption, 'We are pregnant again'. As soon as this news broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans and admirers of Bharti are sending her best wishes. Not only this, Bharti Singh is currently in Switzerland and it is from there that she has given this good news to her fans. She has also shared several stories on her Instagram. In one video, her son Gola (Laksh) is seen, who is announcing that he is going to become an elder brother.
Additionally, Bharti and Haarsh have also created a full vlog about this, titled 'Gola is going to be an elder brother'. Gola is often spotted having fun with the paparazzi. Bharti Singh has spoken about her second pregnancy multiple times.
