Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Second Pregnancy

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have shared a big piece of good news on social media. The couple announced on their Instagram account that they are going to be parents again. In the picture, Bharti is seen flaunting her baby bump…

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

'We are pregnant again', भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिम्बाचिया ने अनाउंसमेंट की ये गुड न्यूज, पोस्ट वायरल

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Image: X)

Bharti Singh Second Pregnancy: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents again. Bharti shared this happy news with her fans by posting a lovely picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, Bharti is seen flaunting her baby bump, with her husband Haarsh by her side.

Story Shared on Instagram

In fact, while sharing the post, the couple wrote in the caption, 'We are pregnant again'. As soon as this news broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans and admirers of Bharti are sending her best wishes. Not only this, Bharti Singh is currently in Switzerland and it is from there that she has given this good news to her fans. She has also shared several stories on her Instagram. In one video, her son Gola (Laksh) is seen, who is announcing that he is going to become an elder brother.

Spotted Having Fun, Post Goes Viral

Additionally, Bharti and Haarsh have also created a full vlog about this, titled 'Gola is going to be an elder brother'. Gola is often spotted having fun with the paparazzi. Bharti Singh has spoken about her second pregnancy multiple times.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 02:10 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Second Pregnancy

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Health Update After Scary Accident

Vijay Deverakonda first tweet After horrific road Accident
Tollywood

Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Dipika Kakar cry
TV News

Chhorii 2: 134-minute horror-thriller features a terrifying tale of a mother and daughter’s love

Horror-Thriller Film Chhorii 2
Entertainment

BB19: Salman Khan Jabs Elvish Yadav Over Snake Venom Case

सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना है नाताहै नाता
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Engagement Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna first post after news of engagement with Vijay Devarakonda
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.