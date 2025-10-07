Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Second Pregnancy

In fact, while sharing the post, the couple wrote in the caption, 'We are pregnant again'. As soon as this news broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans and admirers of Bharti are sending her best wishes. Not only this, Bharti Singh is currently in Switzerland and it is from there that she has given this good news to her fans. She has also shared several stories on her Instagram. In one video, her son Gola (Laksh) is seen, who is announcing that he is going to become an elder brother.