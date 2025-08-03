Bharti Singh Upset Over Son Golla's Mischief, Blames 'Labubu Doll'

Bharti also mentioned in the video that the decision to burn the Lububu doll wasn't hers alone. Her son's nanny and other family members also advised her to do so. Bharti stated, 'Since this Lububu doll came home, Golla's mischief has doubled, and even his sister is scared of the doll and has forbidden her from bringing it home.' Social media reactions to Bharti's actions are mixed. Some label her superstitious, while others support her decision. People argue that every mother is willing to do anything for her child's happiness, and Bharti has done just that.