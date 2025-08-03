3 August 2025,

Sunday

Entertainment

Bharti Singh Upset Over Son Golla's Mischief, Blames 'Labubu Doll'

Bharti Singh is currently worried about her son, Golla. She feels that the Lubaboo doll is influencing Golla's mischievous behaviour.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

बेटे गोले से परेशान भारती सिंह! लबूबू डॉल को जलाकर बोलीं - गोले में दिखी शैतानी हरकत...
Image Source: Bharti's X

Bharti Singh: Popular comedian Bharti Singh is currently worried about her son, Golla. She recently shared a video on YouTube where she is seen burning her son's favourite Lububu doll. This video has caused a stir on social media, with people expressing varied opinions about Bharti's actions.

Bharti Singh Worried About Son Golla

Bharti explained in the video that since the doll arrived at their home, Golla's behaviour has changed significantly. He has become more mischievous and started breaking things. Bharti believes the doll is influencing Golla's mischievous behaviour.

Burning the Lububu Doll

Bharti also mentioned in the video that the decision to burn the Lububu doll wasn't hers alone. Her son's nanny and other family members also advised her to do so. Bharti stated, 'Since this Lububu doll came home, Golla's mischief has doubled, and even his sister is scared of the doll and has forbidden her from bringing it home.' Social media reactions to Bharti's actions are mixed. Some label her superstitious, while others support her decision. People argue that every mother is willing to do anything for her child's happiness, and Bharti has done just that.

Bharti Singh is a well-known name in the television industry. She has hosted numerous comedy shows and won the hearts of the audience with her comedy. Bharti is also quite active on YouTube, frequently sharing updates about her life with her fans.

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 12:16 pm

