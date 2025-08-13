Viral Video Shows Lububu Doll Again at Bharti Singh’s Home

This doll has been linked to haunted objects like Annabelle and Pazuzu, which are considered negative. The doll is once again in the news because someone close to her gifted it to her again, leaving her visibly distressed. Famous comedian Bharti Singh also shared a video on her YouTube channel ‘Life of Limbachiyaa’ (LOL) earlier, where she mentioned that since she got the Lububu doll for her son, Golla, he has become much more mischievous. Bharti said, “Since this doll arrived, Golla has become very naughty, and Jasmine, my sister, everyone has said that it's negative, burn it…Yes, I am superstitious.”