Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Lububu Doll Again at Bharti Singh’s Home

Bharti Singh has once again been gifted a Labubu doll, a video of which is going viral on social media…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

भारती के घर एक बार फिर आई haunted doll, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
Lububu Doll at Bharti's home again (Image: Patrika)

Bharti Singh: These days, the Lububu doll has taken the internet by storm. This seemingly ordinary doll is quite expensive, yet people are buying it in large numbers. Many celebrities can also be seen owning this doll. However, some videos are now going viral on social media, portraying the Lububu doll as an embodiment of evil.

Haunted doll returns to Bharti's home

This doll has been linked to haunted objects like Annabelle and Pazuzu, which are considered negative. The doll is once again in the news because someone close to her gifted it to her again, leaving her visibly distressed. Famous comedian Bharti Singh also shared a video on her YouTube channel ‘Life of Limbachiyaa’ (LOL) earlier, where she mentioned that since she got the Lububu doll for her son, Golla, he has become much more mischievous. Bharti said, “Since this doll arrived, Golla has become very naughty, and Jasmine, my sister, everyone has said that it's negative, burn it…Yes, I am superstitious.”

Social media buzz around the Lububu doll

Following Bharti Singh's statement, the discussion surrounding the Lububu doll has intensified on social media. Users are now questioning whether the doll truly brings negative energy or if it's merely superstition. It's difficult to say anything definitive about this yet, but fans are speculating wildly.

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 02:13 pm

English News / Entertainment / Viral Video Shows Lububu Doll Again at Bharti Singh’s Home
