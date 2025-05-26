scriptBhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

Akshara Singh was recently honoured with a special award in the USA.

May 26, 2025 / 05:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri News: When someone’s hard work is recognised and rewarded on such a large scale, it becomes difficult for that person to believe that it’s happening. This is exactly how popular Bhojpuri cinema actress Akshara Singh feels.
She was recently honoured with a special award in the USA. In appreciation of her art, hard work, and acting talent, she was presented with an Appreciation Award by the Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA USA).
Akshara Singh appeared extremely happy with this achievement and shared her joy with her fans through social media.

‘Never thought I would leave a small corner of Bihar…’

Akshara Singh shared a picture on Instagram of herself receiving the award, looking stunning in a black dress. Sharing this special moment, she wrote in the caption: “Never thought that leaving a small corner of Bihar, I would represent my state and country on the soil of America. This Appreciation Award received today from BJANA USA is not just a trophy, but the victory of my hard work, struggle, and dreams.”
The actress further wrote in the caption: “Thousands of miles away from India, when people take the name of Bihar with pride and respect, it feels like years of hard work and struggle have finally paid off. The soil that gave me recognition, today, taking the fragrance of that soil to America is my greatest achievement. This honour is not just mine, but of every girl who dreams big, every person who moves forward while staying connected to their roots.”
At the end of the post, she wrote: “Heartiest thanks to BJANA USA! For connecting people, preserving their identity, and honouring them even from afar. Today, I feel more proud than ever to be an Indian and especially a Bihari.”

What does BJANA do?

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) is a non-profit organisation whose main objective is to promote the rich culture, education, and community development of Bihar.

News / Entertainment / Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

