‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Continues to Surprise

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Day 8 Collection According to Sacnilk, the film’s collection is growing rapidly. This science-fiction romantic comedy has overcome negative reviews and established its dominance in cinemas. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. On its eighth day of release, May 30th (Friday), the film collected ₹3.15 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹47.25 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Outperforms Raid 2 ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ was released at a time when Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ was dominating theatres. Considering the daily collections of ‘Raid 2’, it was unexpected that the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer would surpass Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raid 2’ at the box office. However, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is creating a storm.