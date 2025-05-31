script‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Continues to Surprise | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Continues to Surprise

The Friday box office collection for the film Bhool Chuk Maaf is out. The film may once again please its makers.

May 31, 2025 / 10:39 am

Patrika Desk

Rajkummar Rao’s new film, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, has had a phenomenal first week at the box office. Eight days after its release, the film is set to recoup its budget by this Saturday or Sunday, as evidenced by its consistent performance. The film is consistently outperforming other major releases and creating a buzz at the Indian box office. It can be considered one of the biggest surprises of Bollywood in 2025. Even on Friday, the film’s excellent collection surprised everyone.

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Day 8 Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film’s collection is growing rapidly. This science-fiction romantic comedy has overcome negative reviews and established its dominance in cinemas. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. On its eighth day of release, May 30th (Friday), the film collected ₹3.15 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹47.25 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Outperforms Raid 2

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ was released at a time when Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ was dominating theatres. Considering the daily collections of ‘Raid 2’, it was unexpected that the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer would surpass Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raid 2’ at the box office. However, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is creating a storm.

Audiences Love Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has completed its first week at the box office, earning a significant amount. It has now entered its second week and continues to perform well on weekdays as well as weekends. The film’s budget is reportedly ₹50 crore, which it is expected to recover by this weekend, after which it will rapidly move towards profitability, solidifying Rajkummar Rao’s position with another hit film. The pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the film is receiving immense appreciation; this is their first collaboration.

