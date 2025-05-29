‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

Bhool Chuk Maaf Registers Lower Collection on Day 6 Amidst Wednesday’s lower earnings, Rajkummar Rao has set a new record by surpassing his own film’s collection. According to Sacnilk data, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with ₹7 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film collected ₹9.5 crore, and on the third day, a substantial ₹11.5 crore. On the fourth day, the film earned ₹4.5 crore, and on the fifth day, it also collected ₹4.5 crore. Now, the figures for the sixth day are also out.

Rajkummar Rao Breaks His Own Film’s Record On its sixth day of release, Wednesday, 28 May, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned a mere ₹3.35 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹40.5 crore. The film is rapidly approaching its budget, reported to be ₹50 crore. On its sixth day of release, Wednesday, 28 May, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned a mere ₹3.35 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹40.5 crore. The film is rapidly approaching its budget, reported to be ₹50 crore.