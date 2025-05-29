script‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

The Day 6 box office collection for Bhool Chuk Maaf is in. While the film’s momentum has slowed, Rajkummar Rao has still broken his own film’s record.

May 29, 2025 / 10:06 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Collection Day 6: Six days have passed since the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf which is currently breaking box office records. The film performs exceptionally well, earning crores daily and delighting the makers. However, collections for Bhool Chuk Maaf have decreased on its sixth day. After excellent earnings on Monday and Tuesday, the film saw its lowest collection yet on Wednesday. Despite the reduced earnings, the film has still set a new record.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Registers Lower Collection on Day 6

Amidst Wednesday’s lower earnings, Rajkummar Rao has set a new record by surpassing his own film’s collection. According to Sacnilk data, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with ₹7 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film collected ₹9.5 crore, and on the third day, a substantial ₹11.5 crore. On the fourth day, the film earned ₹4.5 crore, and on the fifth day, it also collected ₹4.5 crore. Now, the figures for the sixth day are also out.
Rajkummar Rao Breaks His Own Film’s Record

On its sixth day of release, Wednesday, 28 May, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned a mere ₹3.35 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹40.5 crore. The film is rapidly approaching its budget, reported to be ₹50 crore.

Surpasses the Lifetime Collection of ‘Vikki Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Despite its lower earnings on the sixth day, Bhool Chuk Maaf has surpassed the lifetime collection of ‘Vikki Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. This film starred Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri. It grossed a total of ₹39.56 crore at the Indian box office. Bhool Chuk Maaf has broken this record with a collection of ₹40.50 crore.

