script'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

The Monday report for the film Bhool Chuk Maaf is out. The film has created a storm at the box office on its fourth day.

May 27, 2025 / 10:18 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool chuk maaf Box office collection Day 4

Bhool chuk maaf Box office collection Day 4

Box office collection: Four days have passed since the release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf. The film hit the box office on 23 May and has been creating waves ever since. From the storyline to the cast, every small detail is winning over the audience. The film’s four-day collection is a testament to this. Besides the weekend, Bhool Chuk Maaf has also proven to be a hit film on weekdays. This film has surpassed the total collection record of Shahid Kapoor’s film Deva. Let’s find out how the film performed on Monday…

Bhool Chuk Maaf Collects This Much on Day Four

Initially, it was speculated that Bhool Chuk Maaf wouldn’t perform exceptionally well in theatres, but the film has lived up to the expectations of both the audience and the makers. On its fourth day of release, i.e., 26 May (Monday), the film earned ₹4.75 crore, less than Sunday’s collection. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹32.75 crore. The film earned ₹11.5 crore on its first Sunday, significantly higher than the Monday collection.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Becomes Box Office King

These days, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has surpassed Sunil Shetty’s film Kesari Veer to become the box office king. It directly competed with Tusshar Kapoor’s Compkanpi, Ajay Devgn’s 26-day-old Raid 2, and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8. Despite this, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is earning tremendously. On its fourth day of release, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (₹32.07 crore). Now, it is rapidly moving towards breaking the record of John Abraham’s The Diplomat.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Breaks Shahid Kapoor’s Deva‘s Record

The budget of the film Bhool Chuk Maaf is estimated to be around ₹50 crore. Considering the film’s current momentum, it can be said that it may soon recoup its budget and then start making profits. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars powerful actors like Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav.

News / Entertainment / 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Jaipur

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

in 1 hour

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

in 3 hours

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

World

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

in 4 hours

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

in 4 hours

Latest Entertainment

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

Entertainment

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

13 hours ago

Actor Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Major Scam

Entertainment

Actor Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Major Scam

15 hours ago

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Rise to Fourth Largest Economy

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Rise to Fourth Largest Economy

16 hours ago

Rahul Dev Grieves After Brother Mukul Dev's Funeral

Entertainment

Rahul Dev Grieves After Brother Mukul Dev's Funeral

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.