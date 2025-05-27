'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

Bhool Chuk Maaf Collects This Much on Day Four Initially, it was speculated that Bhool Chuk Maaf wouldn’t perform exceptionally well in theatres, but the film has lived up to the expectations of both the audience and the makers. On its fourth day of release, i.e., 26 May (Monday), the film earned ₹4.75 crore, less than Sunday’s collection. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹32.75 crore. The film earned ₹11.5 crore on its first Sunday, significantly higher than the Monday collection.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Becomes Box Office King These days, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has surpassed Sunil Shetty’s film Kesari Veer to become the box office king. It directly competed with Tusshar Kapoor’s Compkanpi, Ajay Devgn’s 26-day-old Raid 2, and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8. Despite this, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is earning tremendously. On its fourth day of release, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (₹32.07 crore). Now, it is rapidly moving towards breaking the record of John Abraham’s The Diplomat.