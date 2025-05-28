'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

Bhool Chuk Maaf‘s Fifth-Day Collection According to Sacnilk data, the film Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with ₹7 crore on its first day. On the second day, the film took advantage of the weekend and raked in ₹9.5 crore. Similarly, on the third day, being a Sunday, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ did a strong business of ₹11.5 crore, proving itself to be an excellent film. Even on weekdays, the film is performing exceptionally well. On Tuesday, the fifth day of its release (27 May), Bhool Chuk Maaf collected a whirlwind ₹4.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹37 crore.
Bhool Chuk Maaf Recoups 74% of its Budget in 5 Days The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be ₹50 crore. Considering the film’s record-breaking earnings, it’s safe to say that it will likely recoup its entire budget before the next weekend and then start generating profits. The film has collected a total of ₹37 crore, recovering 74% of its budget.
Bhool Chuk Maaf Soon to Enter the ₹50 Crore Club The film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ is directed by Karan Sharma under the Maddock Films banner. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.