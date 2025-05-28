'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

Bhool Chuk Maaf‘s Fifth-Day Collection According to Sacnilk data, the film Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with ₹7 crore on its first day. On the second day, the film took advantage of the weekend and raked in ₹9.5 crore. Similarly, on the third day, being a Sunday, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ did a strong business of ₹11.5 crore, proving itself to be an excellent film. Even on weekdays, the film is performing exceptionally well. On Tuesday, the fifth day of its release (27 May), Bhool Chuk Maaf collected a whirlwind ₹4.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹37 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Recoups 74% of its Budget in 5 Days The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be ₹50 crore. Considering the film’s record-breaking earnings, it’s safe to say that it will likely recoup its entire budget before the next weekend and then start generating profits. The film has collected a total of ₹37 crore, recovering 74% of its budget.