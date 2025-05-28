script'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

Tuesday proved to be another successful day for Bhool Chuk Maaf. The film’s box office collection on its fifth day was phenomenal, delighting the makers.

May 28, 2025 / 10:17 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool chuk maaf Box Office Collection Day 5

Bhool chuk maaf Box Office Collection Day 5

Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Collection Day 5: The film Bhool Chuk Maaf was released on 23 May and has created a storm at the box office within five days. The makers are delighted with the collection of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film. Bhool Chuk Maaf has already recouped 74% of its budget in just five days. The film is immensely popular with audiences, as evidenced by its five-day collection. It has even surpassed the total collection of Shahid Kapoor’s film Deva. On Tuesday, Bhool Chuk Maaf delivered a phenomenal performance, exceeding expectations. Let’s find out how the film performed on its fifth day…

Bhool Chuk Maaf‘s Fifth-Day Collection

According to Sacnilk data, the film Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with ₹7 crore on its first day. On the second day, the film took advantage of the weekend and raked in ₹9.5 crore. Similarly, on the third day, being a Sunday, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ did a strong business of ₹11.5 crore, proving itself to be an excellent film. Even on weekdays, the film is performing exceptionally well. On Tuesday, the fifth day of its release (27 May), Bhool Chuk Maaf collected a whirlwind ₹4.50 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹37 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Recoups 74% of its Budget in 5 Days

The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be ₹50 crore. Considering the film’s record-breaking earnings, it’s safe to say that it will likely recoup its entire budget before the next weekend and then start generating profits. The film has collected a total of ₹37 crore, recovering 74% of its budget.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Soon to Enter the ₹50 Crore Club

The film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ is directed by Karan Sharma under the Maddock Films banner. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

News / Entertainment / 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Indore

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

in 3 hours

IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

National News

IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

Jaipur

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

in 3 hours

Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

Raipur

Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

in 5 hours

Housefull 5 Trailer Released: Multi-Starrer Film to Hit Cinemas

Bollywood

Housefull 5 Trailer Released: Multi-Starrer Film to Hit Cinemas

12 hours ago

Actor Unni Mukundan in Trouble for Assaulting Ex-Manager

Entertainment

Actor Unni Mukundan in Trouble for Assaulting Ex-Manager

13 hours ago

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.