'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Creates Havoc on Day 2, Box Office Collection Soars

The second-day box office collection for the film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is out. The film has benefited significantly from the weekend.

May 25, 2025 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf has been released at the box office and is receiving immense love from the audience. The fresh pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi is also being widely appreciated. The film’s opening day collection was quite impressive. Released after several controversies, the film’s second-day collection, a Saturday, has also pleased the makers. Let’s find out how much the film earned on its second day.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Makes a Stunning Collection on Day Two

Rajkummar Rao’s film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ opened with ₹7 crore on its first day, meeting expectations. On the second day of its release, Saturday, 24 May, the film’s collection increased, raking in a phenomenal ₹9 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹16 crore. With this, Rajkummar Rao has surpassed the two-day collection (₹12.3 crore) of his film Vikky Vidhya Ka Vo Wala Video.

Audience Loves the Pair of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features prominent roles by Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Jay Thakkar.

Bhool Chuk Maaf May Soon Recover its Budget

The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be ₹50 crore. The film is produced under the Maddock Films banner. Notably, this is Rajkummar Rao’s second-highest opening day grosser after ‘Stree 2‘.

