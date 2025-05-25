'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Creates Havoc on Day 2, Box Office Collection Soars

Bhool Chuk Maaf Makes a Stunning Collection on Day Two Rajkummar Rao’s film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ opened with ₹7 crore on its first day, meeting expectations. On the second day of its release, Saturday, 24 May, the film’s collection increased, raking in a phenomenal ₹9 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹16 crore. With this, Rajkummar Rao has surpassed the two-day collection (₹12.3 crore) of his film Vikky Vidhya Ka Vo Wala Video.

Audience Loves the Pair of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features prominent roles by Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Jay Thakkar.