'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Creates Havoc on Day 2, Box Office Collection Soars

Bhool Chuk Maaf Makes a Stunning Collection on Day Two Rajkummar Rao’s film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf‘ opened with ₹7 crore on its first day, meeting expectations. On the second day of its release, Saturday, 24 May, the film’s collection increased, raking in a phenomenal ₹9 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹16 crore. With this, Rajkummar Rao has surpassed the two-day collection (₹12.3 crore) of his film Vikky Vidhya Ka Vo Wala Video.
Audience Loves the Pair of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features prominent roles by Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Jay Thakkar.
Bhool Chuk Maaf May Soon Recover its Budget The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be ₹50 crore. The film is produced under the Maddock Films banner. Notably, this is Rajkummar Rao’s second-highest opening day grosser after ‘Stree 2‘.