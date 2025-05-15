‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling
Following a legal dispute between Maddock Films and PVR Inox, Rajkummar Rao’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf will now be released in cinemas, not on OTT as initially planned. The court ruled in favour of a theatrical release.
Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao’s film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, initially slated for an OTT release on 16 May due to legal disputes, will now hit the box office. The film’s initial release date was 9 May, but a day before its theatrical release (on 8 May), the production company announced a direct-to-Prime Video release on 16 May. However, PVR INOX filed a lawsuit against Maddock Films over this decision.
Escalating Dispute Between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
PVR INOX approached the court against Maddock Films, the film’s production company, and the distribution company. PVR INOX wanted a theatrical release, but Maddock Films and the distribution company refused. Consequently, PVR and INOX sued Maddock Films for ₹60 crore, alleging breach of contract, and sought to prevent the digital release. The dispute has now been resolved, with PVR INOX withdrawing its ₹60 crore claim. The film will now have a theatrical release on 23 May. The film’s promotional campaign will recommence on Thursday.
Bhool Chuk Maaf Will Release on Box Office, Not on OTT
Sources suggest that PVR INOX only has a two-week window to profit from the film’s box office run, as an agreement has been reached for an OTT release on Prime Video on 6 June. Typically, Hindi films are released on OTT platforms eight weeks after their theatrical release. However, Maddock Films and PVR INOX have not yet issued any official statements, and this information is not confirmed by the publication. The film stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Dhanshree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife, has also contributed an item song to the film.