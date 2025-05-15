‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

Escalating Dispute Between PVR INOX and Maddock Films PVR INOX approached the court against Maddock Films, the film’s production company, and the distribution company. PVR INOX wanted a theatrical release, but Maddock Films and the distribution company refused. Consequently, PVR and INOX sued Maddock Films for ₹60 crore, alleging breach of contract, and sought to prevent the digital release. The dispute has now been resolved, with PVR INOX withdrawing its ₹60 crore claim. The film will now have a theatrical release on 23 May. The film’s promotional campaign will recommence on Thursday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Will Release on Box Office, Not on OTT Sources suggest that PVR INOX only has a two-week window to profit from the film's box office run, as an agreement has been reached for an OTT release on Prime Video on 6 June. Typically, Hindi films are released on OTT platforms eight weeks after their theatrical release. However, Maddock Films and PVR INOX have not yet issued any official statements, and this information is not confirmed by the publication. The film stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Dhanshree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, has also contributed an item song to the film.