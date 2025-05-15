script‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

Following a legal dispute between Maddock Films and PVR Inox, Rajkummar Rao’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf will now be released in cinemas, not on OTT as initially planned. The court ruled in favour of a theatrical release.

May 15, 2025 / 10:29 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool Chuk Maaf New Release Date

Bhool Chuk Maaf New Release Date

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao’s film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, initially slated for an OTT release on 16 May due to legal disputes, will now hit the box office. The film’s initial release date was 9 May, but a day before its theatrical release (on 8 May), the production company announced a direct-to-Prime Video release on 16 May. However, PVR INOX filed a lawsuit against Maddock Films over this decision.

Escalating Dispute Between PVR INOX and Maddock Films

PVR INOX approached the court against Maddock Films, the film’s production company, and the distribution company. PVR INOX wanted a theatrical release, but Maddock Films and the distribution company refused. Consequently, PVR and INOX sued Maddock Films for ₹60 crore, alleging breach of contract, and sought to prevent the digital release. The dispute has now been resolved, with PVR INOX withdrawing its ₹60 crore claim. The film will now have a theatrical release on 23 May. The film’s promotional campaign will recommence on Thursday.
 

Bhool Chuk Maaf Will Release on Box Office, Not on OTT

Sources suggest that PVR INOX only has a two-week window to profit from the film’s box office run, as an agreement has been reached for an OTT release on Prime Video on 6 June. Typically, Hindi films are released on OTT platforms eight weeks after their theatrical release. However, Maddock Films and PVR INOX have not yet issued any official statements, and this information is not confirmed by the publication. The film stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Dhanshree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife, has also contributed an item song to the film.

News / Entertainment / ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

Jaipur

Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

18 hours ago

Rajasthan: SMS Stadium Receives Fourth Bomb Threat, Police on High Alert

Special

Rajasthan: SMS Stadium Receives Fourth Bomb Threat, Police on High Alert

18 hours ago

Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

World

Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

20 hours ago

Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

19 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

Entertainment

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

in 4 hours

‘India to Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ IFTDA President’s Stern Warning

Entertainment

‘India to Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ IFTDA President’s Stern Warning

13 hours ago

Internet Outraged Over 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer, Calls for Boycott

Entertainment

Internet Outraged Over 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer, Calls for Boycott

18 hours ago

Pawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

Entertainment

Pawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.