Big Boss Entry Scam Targets Doctor, ₹10 Lakh Vanishes

When the names of the Bigg Boss contestants were announced, Abhineet’s name was missing. He contacted Karan, who initially claimed his entry would be through the backdoor. When this didn't happen, Dr. Abhineet Gupta demanded his ₹10 lakh back, but Karan started evading the issue. After some time, Karan Singh stopped answering Dr. Gupta's calls and eventually switched off his phone. Following this, Dr. Gupta approached the police.