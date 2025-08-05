5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Entertainment

Big Boss Entry Scam Targets Doctor, ₹10 Lakh Vanishes

Knowing the doctor’s acting aspirations, a deal was struck for ₹50 lakh, with ₹10 lakh paid upfront as an advance.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Big Boss contestants entry fraud bhopal dr Abhineet Gupta mp news
Big Boss contestants entry fraud (Photo Source- Patrika)

MP News: A Bhopal dermatologist was defrauded of ₹10 lakh after being promised a backdoor entry into the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Dr. Abhineet Gupta (36), who runs an anti-ageing clinic on Kolhar Road in Bhopal, was contacted in 2022 by Karan Singh alias Prince, the director of an event company in Mumbai (Andheri West).

Knowing the doctor’s acting aspirations, a deal was struck for ₹50 lakh, with ₹10 lakh paid upfront as an advance. Prince assured Dr. Gupta of participation in the upcoming season. However, when the new season’s contestants were announced, Dr. Gupta’s name was absent.

Another season passed, and when the doctor demanded his money back, Karan stopped answering his calls. Consequently, Dr. Gupta filed a complaint with the Chunabhatti police.

How the Doctor Was Duped

Police reported that in 2022, Dr. Abhineet Gupta received a call from a man named Karan Singh. Singh claimed to be an event director with extensive contacts in various production houses. He told Dr. Gupta that he could arrange a backdoor entry into the Bigg Boss show (Bigg Boss). A deal of ₹50 lakh was agreed upon, with Dr. Gupta paying ₹10 lakh upfront.

The Shock of the Bigg Boss Contestant Announcement

When the names of the Bigg Boss contestants were announced, Abhineet’s name was missing. He contacted Karan, who initially claimed his entry would be through the backdoor. When this didn't happen, Dr. Abhineet Gupta demanded his ₹10 lakh back, but Karan started evading the issue. After some time, Karan Singh stopped answering Dr. Gupta's calls and eventually switched off his phone. Following this, Dr. Gupta approached the police.

Police Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered against Karan Singh, and the police have launched a search for him. The police are also investigating whether he has defrauded others using the same method.

