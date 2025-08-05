Big Boss Entry Scam Targets Doctor, ₹10 Lakh Vanishes

MP News: A Bhopal dermatologist was defrauded of ₹10 lakh after being promised a backdoor entry into the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.
Dr. Abhineet Gupta (36), who runs an anti-ageing clinic on Kolhar Road in Bhopal, was contacted in 2022 by Karan Singh alias Prince, the director of an event company in Mumbai (Andheri West).
Knowing the doctor’s acting aspirations, a deal was struck for ₹50 lakh, with ₹10 lakh paid upfront as an advance. Prince assured Dr. Gupta of participation in the upcoming season. However, when the new season’s contestants were announced, Dr. Gupta’s name was absent.
Another season passed, and when the doctor demanded his money back, Karan stopped answering his calls. Consequently, Dr. Gupta filed a complaint with the Chunabhatti police.
An FIR has been registered against Karan Singh, and the police have launched a search for him. The police are also investigating whether he has defrauded others using the same method.