Bigg Boss 19 and KBC 17 Fail to Crack Top 10 TRP List; Find Out the Winner

In the week 34 TRP list, 'Bigg Boss 19' secured the 11th position with a rating of 1.3 and a reach of 2.9 million. 'KBC 17' ranked 25th, with a rating of 0.8 and a reach of 2.6 million. Following the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 last week, the show's makers claimed that this season achieved 2.3 times more reach and 2.4 times more watch time on OTT compared to 'Bigg Boss 18'. It's worth noting that the latest season of Bigg Boss first airs on the OTT platform JioHotstar before being broadcast on Colors TV.