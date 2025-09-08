Bigg Boss 19 and KBC 17 Fail to Crack Top 10 TRP List; Find Out the Winner

Many big reality shows and daily soaps are currently airing on television, enjoying significant popularity. These shows include Bigg Boss 19, KBC 17, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and Anupamaa, among others. A constant battle for popularity rages between these shows and serials. Every week, a TRP (Television Rating Point) list is released to judge the performance of serials and reality shows, revealing which shows are topping the charts and which have fallen out of favour.
The controversial show Bigg Boss 19, which premiered two weeks ago, is generating significant buzz on social media. However, does it hold the same high position in terms of TRP ratings? Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17', has also slipped down the rankings. Let's find out which shows and daily soaps topped this week's TRP list.
The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) recently released its TRP report for week 34. According to this list, Rupali Ganguly's daily soap 'Anupamaa', airing on Star Plus for years, topped the charts with a rating of 2.4. Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' secured second place with a rating of 2.0. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' came in third with a rating of 2.0. The controversial show Bigg Boss 19 and Amitabh Bachchan's KBC did not feature in the top 10, let alone the top 20, of this TRP list.
In the week 34 TRP list, 'Bigg Boss 19' secured the 11th position with a rating of 1.3 and a reach of 2.9 million. 'KBC 17' ranked 25th, with a rating of 0.8 and a reach of 2.6 million. Following the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 last week, the show's makers claimed that this season achieved 2.3 times more reach and 2.4 times more watch time on OTT compared to 'Bigg Boss 18'. It's worth noting that the latest season of Bigg Boss first airs on the OTT platform JioHotstar before being broadcast on Colors TV.
In the TRP rankings for reality shows, Bigg Boss took the lead with a rating of 1.2. 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' followed in second place with a rating of 1.2, and Shilpa Shetty's 'Super Dancer' secured third position with a rating of 0.9. 'KBC 17' came in fourth with a rating of 0.8, and 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' ranked fifth, also with a rating of 0.8.