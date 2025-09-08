Bigg Boss 19: Contestant Narrowly Escapes Death, Housemates' Lives at Risk

According to a report by tellysuper.in, a page dedicated to providing every update, big or small, related to ‘Bigg Boss’, the upcoming episode will show how a contestant's mistake could have had serious consequences for everyone in the house. Apparently, a contestant left a gas cylinder open all night. This could have resulted in a very dangerous and serious accident, not only endangering the contestants but also potentially burning down the entire set. Currently, there is no official information confirming the veracity of this news. However, Basheer Ali's anger erupted at the housemates.