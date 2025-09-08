Bigg Boss 19: Contestant Narrowly Escapes Death, Housemates' Lives at Risk

Bigg Boss 19: After the conclusion of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, when the housemates had finally breathed a sigh of relief, a new member, Shehbaz Badesha, made a wild card entry into the house. While everyone is experiencing new things, the upcoming episode promises a tense atmosphere, potentially leading to a major clash within the house. In fact, a major accident was narrowly averted, one that could have claimed the lives of all 16 contestants. Let's find out what happened…
According to a report by tellysuper.in, a page dedicated to providing every update, big or small, related to ‘Bigg Boss’, the upcoming episode will show how a contestant's mistake could have had serious consequences for everyone in the house. Apparently, a contestant left a gas cylinder open all night. This could have resulted in a very dangerous and serious accident, not only endangering the contestants but also potentially burning down the entire set. Currently, there is no official information confirming the veracity of this news. However, Basheer Ali's anger erupted at the housemates.
Basheer Ali was so frightened by this negligence that he immediately raised the issue and informed the housemates of its seriousness. The housemates' reactions were mixed. Some admitted their mistake and apologised for their carelessness, while others dismissed the warning and accused Basheer of exaggerating the concern. This difference of opinion sparked a debate, which gradually intensified.
This debate will continue to be a focal point in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 19. Regarding the show itself, no contestant was eliminated this time. However, Shehbaz Badesha, Shehnaz Gill's brother, made a spectacular entry. This has completely changed the atmosphere in the house. People are loving Shehbaz's tattoos, which have become a major talking point, especially the tattoo of Sidharth Shukla's face on his arm. The show is set to become even more exciting.