Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Boasts of Lavish Lifestyle

Tanya Mittal controversy: Social media influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has created a stir since entering 'Bigg Boss 19'. From claims about her luxurious lifestyle to being called 'fake' by her ex-boyfriend, Tanya has found herself embroiled in controversies within the first week.
Upon entering the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, Tanya claimed to have brought over 800 sarees and jewels, stating she would change sarees three times a day, adding, "I'm not leaving my luxury behind." This claim led to a flood of memes and trolls on social media. While some praised her fashion sense, many found her claim about the number of clothes unbelievable.
Tanya Mittal also claimed to own a house bigger than Ambani's and to have numerous bodyguards. She further asserted that her bodyguards saved 100 lives, including police officers, at the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. Some housemates even claimed she had over 150 bodyguards. This statement raised doubts among viewers, with many dismissing it as boasting.
In the first week, Tanya Mittal demanded a lift in the kitchen. While she agreed to wash dishes, she stipulated that she wouldn't wash utensils used for non-vegetarian cooking. This condition sparked further debate within the house and further fuelled controversy among viewers.
Tanya also claimed that neither she nor her mother knew how to cook. However, this statement was questioned when an old video surfaced showing her cooking. Social media users criticized this as hypocrisy.
In a conversation with housemate Neelam Giri, Tanya compared her home to heaven, claiming it surpasses even five or seven-star hotels in luxury. She mentioned a 2500 sq ft floor dedicated to her clothes, with five servants and seven drivers on each floor. This statement has also inspired numerous humorous memes.
Tanya's ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, labelled her 'fake,' stating that her biggest problem is a lack of contentment. He claimed she befriends people, gets her way, and then abandons them. This statement also went viral on social media.
In the first week of 'Bigg Boss 19', Tanya was nominated, leading to emotional distress. She expressed her sadness at being nominated by Prateek More and Mrudul Tiwari, whom she considered friends.
26-year-old Tanya Mittal, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is an architect, Miss Asia Tourism 2018, and entrepreneur. She boasts 2.5 million Instagram followers and sells handbags and sarees through her brand 'Handmade with Love by Tanya'. Her entry into 'Bigg Boss 19' generated headlines from day one, but her claims have also made her a target for trolls.
It remains to be seen whether Tanya will win over viewers with her 800 sarees and bold personality, or if these controversies will shorten her 'Bigg Boss 19' journey. Will she overcome these challenges and secure her place in the house? Only time will tell.