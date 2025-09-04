Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Boasts of Lavish Lifestyle

Contestant Tanya Mittal has stunned everyone with her revelations about her luxurious lifestyle on 'Bigg Boss 19'. Details are inside.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

किचन में लिफ्ट और अम्बानी से बड़ा घर, Bigg Boss 19 में Tanya Mittal ने अपनी लग्जरी लाइफस्टाइल की हांकी डींगे
Tanya Mittal (Image: X)

Tanya Mittal controversy: Social media influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has created a stir since entering 'Bigg Boss 19'. From claims about her luxurious lifestyle to being called 'fake' by her ex-boyfriend, Tanya has found herself embroiled in controversies within the first week.

Over 800 Sarees and the Trolling

Upon entering the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, Tanya claimed to have brought over 800 sarees and jewels, stating she would change sarees three times a day, adding, "I'm not leaving my luxury behind." This claim led to a flood of memes and trolls on social media. While some praised her fashion sense, many found her claim about the number of clothes unbelievable.

150 Bodyguards and the Kumbh Mela Story

Tanya Mittal also claimed to own a house bigger than Ambani's and to have numerous bodyguards. She further asserted that her bodyguards saved 100 lives, including police officers, at the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. Some housemates even claimed she had over 150 bodyguards. This statement raised doubts among viewers, with many dismissing it as boasting.

Kitchen Lift and Dishwashing Fuss

In the first week, Tanya Mittal demanded a lift in the kitchen. While she agreed to wash dishes, she stipulated that she wouldn't wash utensils used for non-vegetarian cooking. This condition sparked further debate within the house and further fuelled controversy among viewers.

Tanya also claimed that neither she nor her mother knew how to cook. However, this statement was questioned when an old video surfaced showing her cooking. Social media users criticized this as hypocrisy.

A 'Heaven-like' House and Seven Drivers

In a conversation with housemate Neelam Giri, Tanya compared her home to heaven, claiming it surpasses even five or seven-star hotels in luxury. She mentioned a 2500 sq ft floor dedicated to her clothes, with five servants and seven drivers on each floor. This statement has also inspired numerous humorous memes.

Ex-Boyfriend Labels Her 'Fake'

Tanya's ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, labelled her 'fake,' stating that her biggest problem is a lack of contentment. He claimed she befriends people, gets her way, and then abandons them. This statement also went viral on social media.

Nomination and Emotional Tanya in the First Week

In the first week of 'Bigg Boss 19', Tanya was nominated, leading to emotional distress. She expressed her sadness at being nominated by Prateek More and Mrudul Tiwari, whom she considered friends.

Her Claims Make Her a Target for Trolls

26-year-old Tanya Mittal, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is an architect, Miss Asia Tourism 2018, and entrepreneur. She boasts 2.5 million Instagram followers and sells handbags and sarees through her brand 'Handmade with Love by Tanya'. Her entry into 'Bigg Boss 19' generated headlines from day one, but her claims have also made her a target for trolls.

It remains to be seen whether Tanya will win over viewers with her 800 sarees and bold personality, or if these controversies will shorten her 'Bigg Boss 19' journey. Will she overcome these challenges and secure her place in the house? Only time will tell.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 01:43 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Boasts of Lavish Lifestyle
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.